Mark Consuelos is ‘crazy’ about wife Kelly Ripa: ‘It’s nice to be married to your best friend’

Mark Consuelos has been married to wife Kelly Ripa for almost 23 years, and he couldn’t be more in love.

Speaking to Fox News, the “Riverdale” star explained how the couple, who wed in 1996, still keeps the spark in their marriage alive.

“I’m crazy about my wife,” Consuelos told us. “We both come from families, our parents are still together — family is super important to us. We have three great kids, and that also bonds you, having that experience together.”

“She’s also really patient and really tolerant,” he added with a laugh. “I think that’s a big key to the success of our long [marriage]. We’ve been married forever!”

With the pair’s wedding anniversary coming up in May, Consuelos explained that in life, he’s “certain about a few things, and that’s one of them.”

“It’s nice to be married to your best friend,” he gushed. “I’m super fortunate."

It goes without saying that Consuelos loves "everything" about his wife, including how she handles dealing with Internet trolls.

"Any response is always done with jest or with humor," Consuelos explained when asked about a September report in which Ripa called out a social media user who said she was "too old" for her husband.

"We don't take anything seriously or to heart," he continued. "Luckily, most of the people are great and we really don't focus on the negative stuff. There's too much positive stuff to focus on. If we do respond, it's always with humor. My wife's one of the funniest people I know. "

Throughout their relationship, the pair has had to be in different locations, at times, due to their high-profile careers — something they do with ease. Currently, Consuelos is in Vancouver filming his hit CW series, while Ripa continues to helm the family's home and run her show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York City.

However, when Consuelos isn’t away on set, the actor and Ripa have an adorable morning routine — sipping a cup of joe together every day.

“If it’s during the week, I will wake up with her, and I will make her a cup of coffee, and on the weekends, it’s her turn to make me a cup of coffee,” the self-proclaimed java “lover” revealed.

“We were laughing about it because we just saw this article and it said one of the top 10 things you can do as a sign of love for your partner is to brew them a cup of coffee.

“I was like [to Ripa]: ‘You see! It’s love. I’m bringing you love in the morning,” he teased.

Consuelos’ love for coffee also made him the perfect fit for a partnership with the “Brew Happier” campaign, which encourages people to stick to their New Year’s resolutions with the help of McCafé At Home.

“The main message is they want you to start your day off right on a positive note, and if you’re like me, one of the first few things in the morning, if there are 10 things, the first three or the first two, is coffee,” Consuelos explained. “So that has to get done. It really sets up my day in a positive mood. I’m better for it.

“I am probably 50 percent coffee. If you break down my DNA, I’m probably half coffee, half whatever else I am,” he joked.