Kelly Ripa can't wait to sit naked on all her furniture: 'Be warned'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can't wait to be empty nesters.

Their 18-year-old daughter, Lola, just graduated high school and will be moving out of their New York City home to attend college in the fall. Their eldest son, Michael, 22 is also out of the house and away at college, which only leaves their 16-year-old son Joaquin at home.

Ripa joked to Entertainment Tonight at the TrevorLIVE Gala in New York City on Monday that the couple is "this close."

As for what the Emmy-winner will do once her kids are gone, she insisted it involves a lack of clothing.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she said. "I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

The couple, 48, apparently likes to be naked often. They joked on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," where Consuelos is temporarily filling in, that Lola accidentally walked in on them having sex over the weekend.

“We started [Lola’s] day off pretty bad yesterday,” Consuelos said. Ripa added, “It was the worst.”

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'” Ripa described. Later on, during a family brunch which included Ripa's in-laws, Lola told her parents they were “disgusting” and had “no chill.”

Ripa added she said, “You act like you’re 20 but you’re no."