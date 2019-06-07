Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, 17, stuns in green slip dress at prom

Stunning! Kelly Ripa took to Instagram this week to share photos of her 17-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, just before she and her date headed to prom.

The former “All My Children” star posted two photos from the school dance to the photo-sharing platform. In the first, Lola, wearing a green satin slip dress, pins a corsage on who E! News identified as her boyfriend Tarek Fahmy’s tuxedo. In the second, the teen smiles as she poses alongside her mom.

HUGH GRANT'S REASON FOR NOT DOING ROMANTIC COMEDIES ANYMORE DEVASTATES FANS

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” Ripa captioned the snaps, in part.

The photos were quick to garner comments from celebrities and fans alike.

“I can’t deal,” wrote actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“I’m crying! So cute,” wrote Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch.

“Absolutely beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“She’s beautiful just like her mom,” said a second.

KELLY RIPA RIPS 'BACHELOR' AND 'BACHELORETTE' FRANCHISE, SAYS IT ‘DISGUSTS’ HER

“Stunning,” wrote a third.

Ripa’s husband and Lola’s father, actor Mark Consuelos, also posted a picture of his wife and daughter. “My girls,” he captioned the image.