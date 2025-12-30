Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis ‘rekindled’ her marriage to Prince William: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage has been tempered and strengthened by the Princess of Wales's battle with cancer, according to royal experts.

In March 2024, Kate, 43, revealed that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer and shared that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Kate revealed that she was cancer-free in September 2024 and confirmed in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission.

Former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner noted that the couple had previously endured tabloid speculation about alleged marital difficulties. However, he told Fox News Digital that Kate and William's relationship appears to be stronger than ever after facing her health struggles and other family challenges.

"There were ongoing rumors at one time that the marriage between William and Kate may not have been as blissful as publicly portrayed," Turner said.

Turner pointed out that Kate's illness may have served as a powerful reminder for William of how central she is to his life and revitalized the emotional connection between the pair, who have been together for more than two decades.

"William has been known for his outbursts and Kate has found ways of calming the situation down but personally, I feel after the cancer diagnosis and the threat of losing her, the closeness was rekindled," Turner said.

"And that is why decisions were made such as their quieter living accommodation rather than a palace to try and lead a normal family life have become their focus," he added.

In November, William, Kate and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — relocated to their new home at Forest Lodge, nestled in Windsor Great Park, according to The Telegraph .

The family previously lived at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate after moving from their residence at Kensington Palace in 2022. However, Kate and William were reportedly seeking a fresh start after Adelaide Cottage became associated with some of the most challenging years of their lives.

In addition to Kate's cancer battle, the family weathered other difficult times while living at Adelaide Cottage, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and King Charles II's own cancer diagnosis. Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment in March 2024, one month before Kate shared the news of her diagnosis.

"Adelaide Cottage was a place of pain, suffering and sadness. After such rough times, it’s perfectly understandable they would want a new place," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People magazine in December.

The outlet reported that the couple plan to make Forest Lodge their "forever home" and will continue living at the eight-bedroom residence even after William ascends to the throne. The move would be a break with tradition as Buckingham Palace has previously served as the official royal residence.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared Turner's view that William and Kate's bond has been strengthened after overcoming hardships together.

"Adversity either destroys a marriage or brings couples closer after shared adversity. Certainly, their marriage has resulted in the latter not the former," she said. "They never stoop down to ghastly gossip, which is most admirable."

Fordwich also noted that William and Kate's move indicated they had reassessed their priorities as a couple and a family in the wake of their struggles.

"With their move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, everything there has been seen, by those who know, is really focused primarily on their family stability as well as ever treasured privacy," she said.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Kate appears to be intentionally focusing on connections, both privately and publicly.

"She is keen to strengthen family bonds and create meaningful relationships," the royal expert said. "Her commitment to family, community and charitable work resonates with this theme of togetherness. Proof is in the pudding with her personal relationship with her husband. Their relationship is flourishing."

In 2024, Kate made only a few public appearances while she was undergoing cancer treatment. Since announcing that she was in remission last January, Kate resumed more regular public engagements as she has marked a return to royal duties.

Over the past few months, William and Kate have made several joint appearances at major public and family-focused events. In September, the duo visited the Natural History Museum in London and joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other working royals for official engagements during President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's state visit.

In November, William and Kate returned to the red carpet for the first time in two years when they attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales participated alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla in welcoming President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender to Windsor Castle during their state visit.

They also joined their children and senior royals for holiday events including Kate’s annual "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" service and the traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

Since the couple have been stepping out together more frequently, many royal observers have noted that they seem more open and affectionate during public appearances than in the past.

William and Kate's warmth and closeness was on full display during their November red carpet appearance. In clips that went viral, the prince was seen briefly kissing Kate’s hand as they stepped out of their car before the event while Kate was photographed looking adoringly at her husband.

During one sweet moment, William was spotted placing his hand on Kate’s back as he guided her into the hall.

Chard explained that the couple's public displays of affection appeared to be a sign of their resilient partnership following Kate’s health challenges.

"William is offering an increased emotional openness and Catherine's gratitude for William's support during her cancer treatment, their shared experiences navigating turbulent times and their current fresh start has deepened their relationship," she said. "They enjoy a close bond."

"Their relationship, focus on family and each other behind closed doors along with Catherine's emotional resilience and measured approach to her return to public life has created a calm balance and eased any possible pressure of being future Queen," Chard added.

Royal commentators have also pointed out that William has become increasingly transparent when speaking out about the personal challenges he and his family have faced in recent years. Experts have noted that William's candor marks a shift from the past, when senior royals typically kept private family matters out of public discourse.

In November 2024, William opened up about enduring a "brutal" year while speaking with reporters during a trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," William said, according to People magazine.

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he added.

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William said. "But, from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

During an interview with Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck in November, William shed some light on how he and Kate have approached discussing tough topics including her cancer diagnosis with their children, admitting that "every family has its own difficulties and its own challenges."

"I think it's very individual and sort of moment dependent as to how you deal with those problems," he said. "We choose to communicate a lot more with our children. Now, that has good things and bad things."

"Sometimes you feel you’re oversharing with the children," William continued. "But most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn’t work. We talk about how we’re feeling and share different viewpoints so they aren’t anxious about unanswered questions."

"It’s always a balancing act — every parent knows that. There’s no manual for being a parent, you’ve just got to go with instinct."

Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the couple's actions indicate that their marriage has emerged from Kate's cancer journey closer and more emotionally connected than before.

"In contrast to royals of the past, Prince William has publicly praised Princess Catherine," she said. "By acknowledging their travails candidly with such openness about their challenges, he is both supportive as well as, importantly, speaking from his heart, rendering him all the more relatable and likable."

"Also totally contrary to royal protocol, all his PDA has shown the hands, literally, of a more modern monarchy," Fordwich added.

"Overall, they have a mutual love and respect for each other, and it sure shows."