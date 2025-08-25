Prince William, Kate Middleton's move sparks privacy and security concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming move to Forest Lodge has sparked privacy and safety concerns.

The new place, which has been billed as the couple's forever home, is nestled in Windsor Great Park. Residents of Cranbourne Hall Residential Park, the nearest neighborhood, are worried that the new home will be less private than the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage.

"I welcome them," Jean Reeve, 87, told the Daily Mail. "But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family."

"It's a less private spot than their previous home, from what I know about the location," the resident continued. "So I'd hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that's where they live.'"

"They have young children after all. They deserve privacy," she added.

Privacy measures have been put in place, according to the outlet. A metal fence with a black mesh privacy screen was recently added along with larger shrubs.

Ahead of Prince William and Middleton's move, two families living near the eight-bedroom property were asked to vacate, Fox News Digital previously learned.

"Close neighbors have been surprised to be ordered to leave their properties so that no prying eyes can see the Prince and Princess with their children," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital.

It’s understood that there have been no eviction notices, and the tenants have since moved to similar or better housing within the 4,800-acre Great Park. Everyone remains in Crown Estate properties.

A "well-connected source" told the Daily Mail that the families "were not expecting it."

"They were told to move out," the insider claimed to the outlet. "I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move. They were not expecting it."

"Those houses are very close to the Lodge, so they're not going to want any Tom, Dick, or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there."

