Kate Middleton gives Prince William ‘the look of love’ during glamorous Royal Albert Hall date night: expert

All eyes may be on Kate Middleton, but hers were locked on Prince William during their glamorous date night.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales returned to the red carpet for the first time in two years. The couple, both 43, attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

They wore matching velvet ensembles, with Kate modeling a deep emerald V-neck gown and William sporting a classic bow tie and velvet suit jacket.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital it was hard to overlook the princess looking adoringly at her husband during their glitzy night out.

"It’s the look of love," Chard gushed.

"And the Princess of Wales wows in a Talbot Runhof sleek gown accessorized with the stunning Greville diamond chandelier earrings, created by Cartier and bequeathed to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother by her friend Dame Margaret Greville," said Chard. The earrings were also favored by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"The happy couple, representing the royal family, sat cozily in the royal box," she added.

During one sweet moment, William was spotted placing his hand on Kate’s back as he guided her into the hall.

Before heading to their seats, Kate was handed flowers by nine-year-old twins Emelie and Olivia Edwards, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

"My kiddies will be very sad [to have missed the show]. We are going to have to keep it a big secret," Kate told the girls, the outlet reported.

Bringing her finger to her lips, she added, "They were very sad not to be joining us."

The 2025 Royal Variety Performance marked the couple’s sixth time attending the event together. The husband and wife of 14 years went on a rare double date in 2023 with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

In 2024, Kate made only a few public appearances while undergoing cancer treatment. The mother of three confirmed in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission.

People magazine reported the event is the annual fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, which supports entertainment professionals in need. The outlet noted it’s been a tradition for members of the royal family to attend since King George V.

King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, previously told Fox News Digital that it was easy to see that Kate was "the one" for William.

"They were so sweet together," said Harrold. "I remember thinking I couldn’t see William with anyone else. I couldn’t see Kate with anyone else. It wouldn’t feel right if it was anyone else.

"I could see qualities that she’d be very good at royal duties. You could see she was focused and very good at keeping him right. . . .When he used to go off and do stuff, she would give him the once-over and offer encouragement. I thought that’s amazing because that’s exactly what you want your future wife to be like.’"

Harrold said Kate and William’s enduring bond reminds him of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, whom the monarch once called her "strength and stay."

"The love, the companionship, the support, the working relationship, the friendship — it reminds me of the Queen and Prince Philip," he said. "[And Kate’s] very much the fairytale we thought we had back in 1981 when Prince Charles and his then Princess of Wales married. Once again, we have a Prince and Princess of Wales everybody loves."