Princess Kate and family shine at Christmas carol service; Andrew's daughters miss event

Princess Kate dazzled Friday at her "Together at Christmas" carol service, joined by husband Prince William and their three children at Westminster Abbey in London.

"So special to come together this evening for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service," the royal family wrote on Instagram. "Grateful to everyone who helped make it such a warm and memorable celebration of love at Christmas."

Notably absent from the Christmas celebration were Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of former Prince Andrew.

"Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family," Eugenie wrote on Instagram. "Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope."

Fox News Digital previously reported that Princess Kate had extended an olive branch to Andrew's daughters, inviting them to her annual Christmas celebration amid the family's ongoing turmoil. On Oct. 30, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles. He also evicted Andrew from Royal Lodge after weeks of pressure to act over the former Duke of York’s friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

"Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office," royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital.

" This is Catherine’s project , and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot," said Sean. "Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year."

On Nov. 13, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate, 43, would host her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service Dec. 5 at Westminster Abbey in London.

"This year, the service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s love within families, through friendships, across communities or through powerful moments of connection with strangers," a palace statement quoted by People magazine said.

"In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all, spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths.

"As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness," the palace added. "The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also absent from the royal event. They have not attended the annual carol service since 2022.

