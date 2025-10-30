Prince William and Kate Middleton triumph over French tabloid in privacy showdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton took home a win in their most recent battle for privacy.

A French court ruled Oct. 14 that the magazine Paris Match infringed on the royal family's privacy during a vacation to the Alps. The outlet published photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that were allegedly taken with a long-lens camera by paparazzi.

The photos were accompanied by intrusive details about the family's trip.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, have been successful in legal proceedings brought in France against the owner of Paris Match, which published a grossly intrusive article and long-lens paparazzi photographs of their private family holiday in the Alps in April," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The ruling affirms that, notwithstanding their public duties as members of The Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses and their children are entitled to respect for their private lives and family time, without unlawful interference and intrusion."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference. They will not hesitate to take such action as is necessary to enforce those boundaries."

Prince William and Kate initially sought compensation but instead chose to have a judicial notice published in Paris Match.

"By order dated 18 September 2025, the urgent applications judge of the Nanterre Judicial Court found that the publication of an article and photographs in the magazine Paris Match issue no 3962 dated 10 April 2025, in addition to the publication that was made on the social media pages of Paris Match, had infringed the respect due to their private life and the rights The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have on their image," the notice read.

This is the second time William and Kate have pursued legal action against a French publication.

The couple sued in 2012 after long-lens photos showing the princess topless were published by several outlets. Photographers, editors and outlets were included in the trial. The court ruled in favor of the royal family.

"In September 2012, my wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy," Prince William said in a statement read at court at the time, according to The Telegraph.

"We know France and the French, and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests.

"The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."

