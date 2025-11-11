Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince William

Prince William shatters royal parenting rules after painful childhood: experts

Prince of Wales reveals open communication approach with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
King Charles gave this warning to Prince William about marriage: author Video

King Charles gave this warning to Prince William about marriage: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of My Mother and I, details how the reigning monarch has been supportive of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William is protecting his children after enduring pain and drama in his past.

The claim was made by multiple royal experts after Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck interviewed the Prince of Wales during his trip to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize awards.

During the conversation, the heir to the British throne shared that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, spoke openly with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis about her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS SHUT DOWN BY KING CHARLES AFTER FAMILY STRUGGLES LEFT HIM ‘SHAKEN TO THE CORE’: BOOK

Prince William walking ahead of Prince George in uniform.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (left) and his son Prince George (right) during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Hiding stuff from them doesn’t work," said the 43-year-old.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital they aren’t surprised that William is rewriting the royal rulebook — raising his children with honesty and unity.

Prince William in a dark blue suit speaking from a podium.

Prince William speaks during the COP30 UN climate conference on Nov. 6, 2025, in Brazil. World leaders and scientists attending this year's conference are tasked with reinforcing multilateral collaboration, connecting climate change to individuals and the economy, and accelerating implementation of policies aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"A young Prince William carried the burden of his parents’ unhappy and destructive relationship," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained.

WATCH: KING CHARLES GAVE THIS WARNING TO PRINCE WILLIAM ABOUT MARRIAGE: AUTHOR

King Charles gave this warning to Prince William about marriage: author Video

"Their relationship had broken down and, as a result, Prince William and Prince Harry — but more so, William — felt sad and helpless and, I imagine, insecure. Prince William and Princess Catherine are working hard to keep their children abreast of everything."

"They do not want their children hearing what could be devastating news from anyone else," Chard shared. "They are right in the way they handle their affairs in an age-appropriate manner. They are bringing up a strong, resilient, self-assured and respectful young family, which bodes well for the future of the monarchy."

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton looking somber as they wear matching black formal attire outside a church.

Both King Charles III (left) and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer in 2024. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 2024, both the king, 76, and Kate, 43, were diagnosed with cancer. William, who acknowledged that every family has its own "challenges," said, "I think it is very individual and sort of moment-dependent as to how you deal with those problems."

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales/X)

The prince noted that he and Kate "chose to communicate a lot more with our children."

"Now, that has its good things and its bad things," William explained. "Sometimes you feel you’re oversharing with the children — you probably shouldn’t. But most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn’t work."

Prince William smiling to a laughing Prince Louis as Prince George grins.

From left: Prince George, Prince Louis and their father Prince William during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

William noted that it’s important for them as a family to be open with each other so that the children aren’t left feeling "anxious" about unanswered questions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince William smiling in a red uniform on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his family.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (Colonel of the Welsh Guards), Prince Louis, Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping The Colour on June 14, 2025, in London, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"There are a lot more questions when there are no answers," he said. "But it is always a balancing act — every parent knows that. It’s, ‘How much do I say? What do I say? When do I say?’ There’s no manual for being a parent — you’ve just got to go with it, a bit of instinct."

Chard said that William, even as he prepares to be king someday, has always been determined to give his children "balanced, happy and healthy lives" while in the public eye.

Princess Diana wears colorful sweater and khaki slacks in Scotland with Prince Charles

Prince Charles, then 32, proposed to Lady Diana Spencer in February 1981, when she was 19 years old; the couple married that July, shortly after Diana’s 20th birthday. The marriage was tumultuous and played out on the world stage. (Central Press/Hulton Archive)

"He is aware that parents need to be open with their children, no matter how sad and upsetting the situation may be," she said. "It builds trust, respect and self-esteem."

Prince William in uniform looking somber on Remembrance Day.

Prince William during the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Nov. 9, 2025, in London, England. Every year, members of the British royal family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the past has taught William many lessons about family. Growing up, he witnessed the public breakdown of his parents’ marriage. In 1995, his mother, Princess Diana, appeared on "Panorama" and famously declared, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," referring to her husband’s infidelity.

"William’s attitude has been influenced by his childhood and the public nature of the war between his parents, especially the ‘Panorama’ debacle," Fitzwilliams claimed. 

Earl Charles Spencer walking with the British royal family at Princess Diana's funeral.

Prince William was 15 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash on August 31, 1997. (David Levenson/Getty Images)

"William was aghast at what his mother had done when he was at Eton. He was also affected by her tragic death in a very different way than Harry. From the start, he has tried to bring his children up as normally as possible. He is also fiercely protective of their privacy."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program "Panorama." (© Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"We knew that he and Catherine had decided to share the news that she had cancer appropriately," said Fitzwilliams. "It would not have been possible to hide it anyway, and, since the king was also a sufferer, the difficulties of two senior royals fighting it at the same time were considerable, especially given the enormous scrutiny to which the monarchy is subjected."

Prince George and Kate Middleton sitting next to each other in dark attire.

Prince George and his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Nov. 8, 2025, ahead of Remembrance Day. (Jack Taylor/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The purpose of sharing this was to offer a guide to others in a similar situation," Fitzwilliams continued. "The way that Catherine has handled her illness — communicating with moving and uniquely intimate videos — has been truly amazing. They have clearly worked out a plan in circumstances that are ‘brutal,’ as William has said."

And like many parents, William isn’t in a hurry to watch his children grow up. He’s savoring the small, ordinary moments that make them feel like a normal family.

Animated Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Wimbledon

Prince George, seen here with his sister Princess Charlotte, is second in line to the throne.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

William admitted to Huck that it’s "really hard" to protect his children from the harms of social media and the internet.

"Our children don’t have phones," he said. "I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access. And to be honest, it’s getting to the point where it’s becoming a little bit of a tense issue. But I think he understands why."

Prince George was all smiles dressed in red during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023.

Prince George was all smiles dressed in red during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"We communicate why we don’t think it’s right," William continued. "And again, I think it’s the internet access I have a problem with. I think children can access too much stuff they don’t need to see online, and so having a phone and text message, the old sort of 'brick phone' as they call them, I think that’s fine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince George walked to his first day at a new school with his siblings and parents.

Prince George (left) is seen on his first day of school with his parents and siblings. (Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

William even joked that he was like a "taxi driver" for his kids. He brings them to their playdates and sports games and tag-teams with Kate on school drop-offs and pick-ups.

"Prince William’s forthright approach is no doubt derived from his wish to avoid the obfuscation prevalent in his childhood, which resulted in even more pain and royal dramas," said British royals expert Hilary Fordwich.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in a carriage at the Trooping the Colour in 2022.

Prince William and Princess Catherine share three children: Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 10; and Prince Louis, 7. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Charles and Diana separated in 1992. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 1996, a year before Diana’s sudden death at age 36.

A young Prince William sitting on Princess Diana's lap at the polo.

A young Prince William is seen with his mother Princess Diana. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"William sees facing adversity as a family together, as a ‘normal family,’" said Fordwich. 

"It’s of paramount importance to him. Having openness with his children is a far better way to build trust, develop emotional resilience and forge family unity. He seeks to answer all the issues his children raise, welcoming their curiosity and questions, ensuring that they feel included and united as a family."

Princess Catherine gets a kiss from son, Prince Louis

Kate Middleton is hugged by her son Prince Louis during the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.  (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

When Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, the princess noted that she and William took time to "explain everything to their children" before she went public. Kate completed her treatment in September 2024 before announcing she was in remission early this year.

PRINCE WILLIAM AND KATE MIDDLETON ENFORCE 'ZERO-TOLERANCE' APPROACH AFTER PRINCE ANDREW'S SCANDALS: EXPERTS

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Kate Middleton announced that she had completed chemotherapy on Sept. 9, 2024. (Will Warr)

During a recent appearance on Eugene Levy’s series, "The Reluctant Traveler," William admitted that 2024 was the "hardest year" he’s ever experienced.

"Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting," said William.

Eugene Levy and Prince William standing outside Windsor Castle.

Actor Eugene Levy is seen here with Prince William outside of Windsor Castle, where he filmed an episode of "The Reluctant Traveler." (Apple TV+)

"We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need. And we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects that it can have. And so, it’s just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is OK."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue