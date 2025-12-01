Prince William quietly reshaping monarchy as King Charles undergoes cancer treatment, battles scandals: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three years into King Charles III's reign over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, his Majesty faced more than a handful of personal, professional and public battles.

While the monarch remained at the helm of the British throne through medical issues and familial challenges, royal experts believe Prince William quietly began paving the way for a more modern approach to the crown.

Earlier this year, the heir apparent candidly admitted during an Apple TV+ interview that he didn't want to make the "same mistakes" as his parents. In 2024, Prince William boasted about "trying to do it differently" as he acknowledged his responsibility to lead the dynasty for a new generation.

The king has "taken some umbrage" over William's focus on family, and would prefer his oldest son to concentrate on building a legacy as a global statesman, according to royal commentator Hilary Fordwich.

"Prince William is most determined to modernize the monarchy, much of what we don’t see front and center is actually rather critical in this molding of the monarchy’s future image to ensure it remains relevant," Fordwich exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"Given his immense popularity and that of Princess Catherine – we know she will play a vital role – particularly as their children grow and are launched. We should expect her to become ever more influential behind the scenes, even with King Charles III as they have a rather wonderful rapport strengthened by their shared health crisis."

Following a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement in January 2024, his majesty revealed he was battling cancer and postponed a number of public-facing responsibilities as he sought treatment.

His diagnosis was announced shortly after Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery at the same private London Clinic. Months later, she disclosed her own cancer diagnosis.

"William early on laid down the markers for his apprenticeship before becoming king, priority and privacy for his family," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

Fitzwilliams acknowledged the attention William received following his appearance on Eugene Levy's "The Reluctant Traveler" series, where the Prince of Wales described his desire to create a specific "atmosphere" at home for his wife and children.

"I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love," William told Levy. "That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood."

William added, "My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time."

The Prince of Wales met his future bride in 2001 while they attended St. Andrews University together. They were married in April 2011, and have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Obviously, William and Catherine and their family are the future of the monarchy," Fitzwilliams said. "It has been noted he is not especially religious, though he will become Supreme Governor of the Church of England, which is in decline."

"He and his family are now resident in Forest Lodge in Windsor – their ‘forever home’ – and they will not be residing in the newly refurbished Buckingham Palace when he becomes king."

He added, "William is likely to take a different attitude to the number of royal palaces and properties, some have unique uses as the monarchy is a symbol of national unity, others may be superfluous."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are both heavily involved with philanthropic work and champion causes including mental health advocacy, homelessness, and environmentalism.

Kate launched the "Together at Christmas" carol service in 2021 to honor those who went "above and beyond for others" during the coronavirus pandemic , People reported.

The event has since focused on individuals serving their communities across the U.K. This year, the princess aims to thank those who are "acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive, connected society."

In addition to his official role as a senior working royal, William's also a pivotal voice in family matters – including the former Prince Andrew's royal scandal.

The king stripped Andrew of his royal titles last month, and also evicted him from Royal Lodge after weeks of pressure to act over the former Duke of York’s friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

"He was undoubtedly a powerful force behind the unprecedented decisions the king made about Andrew, removing his titles and ensuring he left Royal Lodge," Fitzwilliams said. "His attitude to his uncle could clearly be seen publicly at the Duchess of Kent's funeral."

Andrew announced Oct. 17 that he was relinquishing his Duke of York title after the publication of an unauthorized biography by British author Andrew Lownie, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," in August.

The former prince also had ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Roberts Giuffre , an Epstein victim, had sued Andrew, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times, including when she was 17 years old. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year.

Her posthumous memoir was published last month.

As his father battled his brother's scandal, King Charles also attempted to mend relationships with his own son, Prince Harry.

On Sept. 10, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry spent time with his father at Clarence House. It was the first time they had met in more than a year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from senior royal responsibilities in 2020 and moved to California.

"There has been considerable speculation about whether William knew about the meeting of royal aides before Harry's meeting with King Charles," Fitzwilliams said. "The brothers have reportedly not spoken in over three years though there are now reports that his attitude may be softening."

He added, "As the monarchy changes and attempts to win back the support of the young, so it is important that William keeps the traditional aspects where Britain is unique and which attract so much fascination worldwide."