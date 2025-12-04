Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton wears largest tiara she's ever worn ‘reserved for Britain’s queens’ at state banquet: expert

Princess of Wales wore Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet Tiara during German president's visit to Windsor Castle

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert Video

Kate Middleton makes key decisions for royals as future queen: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen says the Princess of Wales is "the power behind the throne" as she prepares to be a supportive queen consort for Prince William.

Kate Middleton looked every bit the future queen as she stepped out wearing the largest and most striking tiara she has ever worn.

On Dec. 3, the Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla for a glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle. The festivities honored German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s state visit to the U.K.

For the glamorous evening, the mother of three debuted Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, paired with a sparkling sequin cape gown by her go-to designer, Jenny Packham. 

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a glittering gown and tiara during state visit.

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive ahead of the state banquet for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender at Windsor Castle on Dec. 3, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The jaw-dropping blue ensemble included earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, along with the Royal Family Order and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.

"Catherine’s look was so exciting for royal watchers," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital. "Not only was the tiara a new piece for her, but it’s also one that’s typically reserved for Britain’s queens. The Oriental Circlet Tiara is also the largest piece we’ve seen her wear to date."

Kate Middleton giving a toast during the state banquet.

King Charles III, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Catherine, Princess of Wales toast their glasses after the monarch delivered a speech during a state banquet at Windsor Castle on Dec. 3, 2025. (Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images)

"It perfectly communicates the ties the U.K. has with Germany, too, as it was a gift from German-born Prince Albert to his wife, Queen Victoria," Matta added.

It’s believed that Kate, 43, may have chosen the tiara to pay tribute to their guests, as Albert was from Germany.

The Oriental Circlet is recognized as the most significant Victorian-era piece in the royal collection, Garrard reported. It was originally set with opals — one of Albert’s favorite gemstones — along with 2,600 diamonds. The tiara also features an Indian-inspired design incorporating lotus flowers and Mughal arches. Garrard noted that Queen Alexandra, who considered opals unlucky, later replaced them with rubies.

Kate Middleton giving a toast to the German president.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is honored with a ceremonial welcome to Britain on Dec. 3, 2025, as his state visit begins in earnest — the first by a German head of state in 27 years. (Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"The royals do everything deliberately," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Princess Catherine's entire ensemble signaled continuity and celebrated their shared heritage while also signaling a new era. It was a brilliant historical nod to their German guests."

Kate Middleton and Prince William looking up in formal wear as they walk in front of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

President Steinmeier and his wife are on a three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

"Prince Albert’s surname was Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, as he belonged to the German House of Saxe-Coburg," Fordwich said. "It was back in 1917 that the royal family changed their name to Windsor, taking the name of their English home due to anti-German sentiment during World War I."

Fordwich also noted that Kate’s dress delivered a bold public statement about the monarchy’s future.

Kate Middleton gives King Charles a toast during the state banquet.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, received a clear show of support from King Charles during the state banquet on Dec. 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

"Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth II always wore white or cream for state banquets," said Fordwich. "This departure was a clear signal of a new era — the modern monarchy Prince William wants to project."

Kate Middleton speaking to a man in a tux as she wears a glittering blue gown and tiara.

Sebastian Roloff and Catherine, Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the German president and his wife at Windsor Castle on Dec. 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

"It was beyond heartwarming to see Princess Catherine so glowing, having recovered so well from her cancer battle," she added.

Kate has previously worn four different tiaras for state banquets and diplomatic receptions. She wore her first tiara in 2011 — the Cartier Halo Tiara — when she married William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in April 2011 in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Over the years, she has also worn the Lotus Flower Tiara and the Strathmore Rose Tiara. Most recently, she sported Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara during the state visit of President Donald Trump in September.

A close-up of Kate Middleton's tiara.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at Windsor Castle for King Charles III’s state banquet during President Donald Trump’s official visit on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ahead of the banquet, the Prince and Princess of Wales posed for an official portrait taken by Alex Bramall at Frogmore House near Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posing for an official portrait of ahead of the state banquet for the German president.

"Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor," read the caption. (Instagram.com/princeandprincessofwales)

"Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor," they captioned the photo on social media.

