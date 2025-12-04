Kate Middleton wears largest tiara she's ever worn ‘reserved for Britain’s queens’ at state banquet: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton looked every bit the future queen as she stepped out wearing the largest and most striking tiara she has ever worn.

On Dec. 3, the Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla for a glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle. The festivities honored German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s state visit to the U.K.

For the glamorous evening, the mother of three debuted Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, paired with a sparkling sequin cape gown by her go-to designer, Jenny Packham.

KATE MIDDLETON STUNS IN GLITTERING TIARA MOMENT FOR TRUMP'S STATE VISIT AT WINDSOR CASTLE

The jaw-dropping blue ensemble included earrings that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, along with the Royal Family Order and the Royal Victorian Order sash and star.

"Catherine’s look was so exciting for royal watchers," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital. "Not only was the tiara a new piece for her, but it’s also one that’s typically reserved for Britain’s queens. The Oriental Circlet Tiara is also the largest piece we’ve seen her wear to date."

"It perfectly communicates the ties the U.K. has with Germany, too, as it was a gift from German-born Prince Albert to his wife, Queen Victoria," Matta added.

WATCH: KATE MIDDLETON MAKES KEY DECISIONS FOR ROYALS AS FUTURE QUEEN: EXPERT

It’s believed that Kate, 43, may have chosen the tiara to pay tribute to their guests, as Albert was from Germany.

The Oriental Circlet is recognized as the most significant Victorian-era piece in the royal collection, Garrard reported. It was originally set with opals — one of Albert’s favorite gemstones — along with 2,600 diamonds. The tiara also features an Indian-inspired design incorporating lotus flowers and Mughal arches. Garrard noted that Queen Alexandra, who considered opals unlucky, later replaced them with rubies.

"The royals do everything deliberately," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "Princess Catherine's entire ensemble signaled continuity and celebrated their shared heritage while also signaling a new era. It was a brilliant historical nod to their German guests."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Prince Albert’s surname was Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, as he belonged to the German House of Saxe-Coburg," Fordwich said. "It was back in 1917 that the royal family changed their name to Windsor, taking the name of their English home due to anti-German sentiment during World War I."

Fordwich also noted that Kate’s dress delivered a bold public statement about the monarchy’s future.

"Traditionally, Queen Elizabeth II always wore white or cream for state banquets," said Fordwich. "This departure was a clear signal of a new era — the modern monarchy Prince William wants to project."

"It was beyond heartwarming to see Princess Catherine so glowing, having recovered so well from her cancer battle," she added.

Kate has previously worn four different tiaras for state banquets and diplomatic receptions. She wore her first tiara in 2011 — the Cartier Halo Tiara — when she married William.

Over the years, she has also worn the Lotus Flower Tiara and the Strathmore Rose Tiara. Most recently, she sported Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara during the state visit of President Donald Trump in September.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ahead of the banquet, the Prince and Princess of Wales posed for an official portrait taken by Alex Bramall at Frogmore House near Windsor Castle.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor," they captioned the photo on social media.