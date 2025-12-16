Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince William

Prince William eager to ditch outdated royal Christmas traditions as King Charles resists the change: expert

Future king reportedly wants palace staff included in festivities and questions famous Christmas Day church walk

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
British royals exchange ‘slightly rude’ Christmas gifts: expert Video

British royals exchange ‘slightly rude’ Christmas gifts: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen reveals how the British royal family likes to let loose when it comes to presents during the holidays.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William wants to modernize Christmas at the palace.

The claim was made by royal commentator and broadcaster Neil Sean, following reports that the Prince of Wales wants to eliminate what some consider a dated royal holiday tradition once he becomes king.

"Every year, the royals truly let their hair down and show off their sense of humor while having a gentle dig at each other out of the gaze of the public domain," Sean told Fox News Digital. 

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS SHUT DOWN BY KING CHARLES AFTER FAMILY STRUGGLES LEFT HIM ‘SHAKEN TO THE CORE’: BOOK

Prince William inside a church for Christmas service wearing a dark blue suit.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks during the fifth annual "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 5, 2025. Broadcaster Neil Sean told Fox News Digital the future king wants to modernize Christmas for the royal family. (Aaron Chown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Every Christmas Eve, the famous trestle table is set up, and depending on your seniority, you go up and get your Christmas present. These are £1 and £5 joke presents, an idea started by Queen Elizabeth II."

"According to this recent report, William wants to get rid of it because he believes it’s forced," said Sean.

Prince William driving a car with his wife Kate Middleton and their daughter Princess Charlotte inside.

From left: Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Christmas lunch for members of the royal family, hosted by King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 16, 2025, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"But the report is wrong. What William wants to do is include more participation from palace staff, where they could mingle. My sources tell me William enjoys the informal gatherings hosted by Princess Catherine’s family and wants to move in that direction — more family-oriented, less formal, and less about seniority."

WATCH: BRITISH ROYALS EXCHANGE ‘SLIGHTLY RUDE’ CHRISTMAS GIFTS: EXPERT

British royals exchange ‘slightly rude’ Christmas gifts: expert Video

In addition to getting palace staff more involved with the festivities, the father of three is reportedly pushing to overhaul yet another longstanding royal ritual.

"Another tradition that is up for discussion is the famous Christmas Day walk to church," said Sean.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, walking with Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, during the annual Christmas Day walk on Dec. 25, 2023, in Sandringham. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"It is well received and loved by all, according to the source. William thinks this also needs a radical rethink. He does not necessarily like being on display on what he views as a private and sacred day. 

Prince William guiding his children during the Christmas Day walk.

Prince William and his children attend the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2024, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"However, while sometimes clashing with King Charles, he understands the public’s wish to see the royal family informally. For the king, however, it’s important to interact with the public who give up part of their Christmas Day to meet the royals."

The king, 77, isn’t the only one who is in favor of keeping the annual Christmas walk with the family.

Charles and Camilla waving to the crowd after being crowned the King and Queen of England in 2023.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned king and queen in 2023. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"According to my source, this is one area that William and Catherine don’t necessarily agree on," Sean claimed, noting that the Princess of Wales shares the same mindset as her father-in-law. 

"But like with so many things, it is all up for discussion in the future of the monarchy under King William."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton and her son at the Christmas carol service

Neil Sean claimed that Kate Middleton (pictured here with her son Prince Louis) is in favor of keeping the Christmas Day walk. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

The Daily Mail previously reported that William had gotten used to spending Christmas privately with his wife and their three young children.

Kate Middleton and her family at the Christmas carol service

Prince William enjoys celebrating Christmas privately with his wife and children. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Friends say the couple enjoy the Middleton-style ‘family chaos’ present-opening, rather than Sandringham’s more orchestrated festivities," the outlet reported.

A close-up of Kate Middleton waving in a red coat dress.

According to multiple reports and royal experts, Prince William is inspired by Kate Middleton's family. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that William, 43, has an issue with the "hierarchical nature" of distributing gag gifts among the royals at Christmas. Inspired by his wife’s family, he’s said to be eager to introduce a more informal celebration when he becomes king.

"He rejects this sort of pecking order," Fordwich explained. "He isn’t comfortable with rigid class distinctions in general, which is consistent and a common theme regarding everything he touches. He wants his courtiers to feel less stiff, but he does his utmost to balance the monarchy’s pageantry while updating it to keep a degree of mystique."

Kate Middleton and Prince William laughing as they bake together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here baking together. Prince William is next in line to the throne. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"An example of this is that staff at the Duchy of Cornwall are no longer expected to wear ties during his visits, conveying a more casual atmosphere," she said. "At Adelaide Cottage, he’s fine with children running in and out. He’s already relaxed formal protocols of mandatory bowing and curtseying, making interactions more relatable — and as natural as meeting a future king can be."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Princess Anne holding an umbrella next to a young Prince William.

Prince William and his aunt Princess Anne attend the royal Christmas service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 1990. (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

"He’s all for less pomp, more purpose," Fordwich added.

Sean said that, moving forward, William hopes to make the royal tradition of exchanging gag gifts more relaxed and inclusive, rather than tied to the hierarchy within the line of succession.

Kate Middleton watching Prince Louis blow a candle.

"Together at Christmas," a service led by Kate Middleton, celebrates human connection and service during the holidays.  (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

"He wants to get a huge barrel, put all the presents in, and simply call up various members of the family to plunge their hand in the barrel and reveal who they’ve got a present from," he said.

Kate Middleton looking adoringly at Prince William during Christmas service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sharing a moment at Westminster Abbey during "Together at Christmas" on Dec. 8, 2021 in London. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that there’s no doubt the tradition, revamped or not, is here to stay.

"If the royals did not give each other joke gifts, it would be a joke," Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "If those who have everything, or appear to, waste money on expensive presents, it would be ridiculous. It was once quipped that the tradition of joke gifts was ‘Dickens in a Cartier setting.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for staff taking part in the festivities, Fitzwilliams admitted he has his doubts.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM, THE FUTURE KING, IS FULL OF SURPRISES: ROYAL BUTLER

Prince William, the future king, is full of surprises: royal butler Video

"I would have thought household staff value what freedom they have during the festive season and use it to relax when not on duty," he said. "Serving royals requires formality. You just can’t relax conventionally."

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen previously told Fox News Digital that on Christmas Eve, the royals gather around to exchange wild and wacky gifts.

King Charles tending to a Christmas tree.

King Charles III decorates a Christmas tree during The King's Foundation's annual "Crafts at Christmas" at Highgrove Gardens on Dec. 13, 2024, in Tetbury, England. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

"They do like to have fun," said Bullen. "The presents they give to each other are normally quite silly. If you’ve got all the greatest jewelry in the world, all the greatest works of art in the world, all the greatest clothes in the world, what would you give each other for Christmas? It tends to be small joke presents."

Kate Middleton smiling and holding flowers

Princess Catherine attends the 2024 Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Dec. 25, 2024, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

According to Bullen, the royals get together every year at Sandringham, where they let loose.

"Do you know what a whoopee cushion is?" Bullen chuckled. "I’ve heard that they’ve been given in the past. I’ve heard that silly bath toys [were also] given in the past. Whether it’s true or not, I don’t know. But slightly rude, slightly funny, slightly on-the-edge presents are of the order of the day."

Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years of service with Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sense of humor during the holidays. (Stefan Wermuth/Getty Images)

"Queen Elizabeth II decreed early on that since the royal family is blessed with wealth and luxuries beyond imagining, presents exchanged should be gag gifts of the whoopee cushion variety," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON CHANGE THE GAME FOR ROYAL LIFE DUBBED 'TOTAL HELL' BY INSIDER

King Charles waving in a tanned wool coat.

King Charles III reportedly still travels with a gag gift his sister Princess Anne gave him. (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"Charles’s favorite Christmas gift was an upholstered white leather toilet seat — a gift from his sister, Princess Anne," Andersen claimed. "He liked it so much that he still travels with it when he goes abroad."

Royal photographer and broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Princess Anne has been crowned "The Queen of Gifts" among her family.

Princess Anne wearing a blue dress walking in front of British guards and smiling.

Princess Anne is known as "the queen of gifts." (Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

"She gave a light-up pepper grinder to the late Prince Philip," she said. "This was the perfect gift for the ‘King of Barbecues.’"

WATCH: PRINCESS DIANA ‘HATED’ CHRISTMAS WITH ROYALS AT SANDRINGHAM: AUTHOR

Princess Diana ‘hated’ Christmas with royals at Sandringham: author Video

Prince Harry was the expert at choosing "rude" gifts to his grandmother’s delight, Andersen revealed.

"One year, it was a shower cap embroidered with ‘Ain’t Life a B-----,’" he alleged. "Another year, Harry gave the queen a ‘Big Mouth Billy Bass’ talking fish plaque. Whenever someone shrieked with surprise at a rubber snake or fake spider, the late queen used to say matter-of-factly, ‘Oh, that would be Harry.’"

Prince Harry dressed as Santa in Afghanistan.

This picture taken on Dec. 12, 2012, shows Britain's Prince Harry wearing a Christmas hat as he stands outside the VHR (very high readiness) tent at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan's Helmand province. The Apache attack helicopter co-pilot arrived back on his home turf after spending two days' mandatory post-deployment "decompression" time at a British base in Cyprus. (John Stillwell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

William also liked to poke fun at both his younger brother and grandmother.

PRINCE WILLIAM QUIETLY RESHAPING MONARCHY AS KING CHARLES UNDERGOES CANCER TREATMENT, BATTLES SCANDALS: EXPERT

Prince Harry looks off camera in a white button down shirt and grey suit at the Invictus Games in Germany

Prince Harry was known as an expert at choosing "rude" gifts during the holiday season. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

"Prince William gifted a ‘Grow Your Own Girlfriend’ kit to Prince Harry," Chard alleged.

Some reports claim it was Kate who gave that present to her brother-in-law before he met Meghan Markle in 2016.

"William also gifted a pair of comfy slippers to the late Queen Elizabeth II, emblazoned with her image. She was tickled pink," said Chard.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue