Prince William was shut down by King Charles after family struggles left him ‘shaken to the core’: book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William allegedly wanted to cut back on royal duties in 2024 but was urged by his ailing father to "think again," according to a new book.

The claim was made by royal biographer Robert Jobson in "The Windsor Legacy," obtained exclusively by the U.K.’s DailyMail. According to the outlet, the British journalist said William was "shaken to the core" by the dual cancer diagnoses of his father and wife, Kate Middleton. Still, King Charles III denied his request.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital, "We don’t comment on books."

PRINCE HARRY AND KING CHARLES REUNITE IN LONDON FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR

Jobson also wrote that both William and Kate "became more religious" as they quietly dealt with the tumultuous year.

"Never known as a regular worshipper, William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible," Jobson wrote.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that William struggled in 2024, supporting his father, his wife and their three children while taking on more royal duties as heir to the throne.

WATCH: KING CHARLES WAS A DOTING FATHER TO PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY: BUTLER

"It proved to take a toll on him," said British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, who described the year as "brutal" for the prince, 43.

"He struggled to keep everything on track," she said. "The fact that he spoke to his father regarding the workload showed strength and a caring side. He needed a breather to bounce back and give his all to the monarchy. He should be applauded for his honesty and for recognizing he needed a moment to step back."

According to Jobson’s book, the king had been "typically stoical about his mounting levels of pain" before being diagnosed with cancer. A senior royal told Jobson that the condition "had worsened so dramatically" that a doctor was summoned.

"The king was given morphine (one of the strongest painkillers available), fitted with a catheter and taken to Aberdeen Hospital," Jobson claimed. "The cancer, however, was not discovered until a few months later, in January last year, while doctors were in the process of treating the king for an enlarged prostate."

In early February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced the king had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and had begun treatment. The palace said "a separate issue of concern was noted" during Charles’ treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Then, in March 2024, Kate announced she also had cancer. Jobson described the news as a "malign twist of fate" for William.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"William’s desire to reduce engagements was actually more about the strains he was coping with — supporting Princess Catherine during her health challenges, the emotional demands of young children and, on top of that, his duties as heir to the throne," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"Everything he does is in service of others. Given his sense of duty, this is one of the many reasons he remains at the top of the popularity polls here in the U.K."

"He’s extremely determined to protect his family while modernizing the monarchy," Fordwich said. "He knows the future of the monarchy depends on his approval ratings, so he’s under considerable pressure. It was really causing him significant stress."

Jobson noted that while there’s "an underlying tension" between father and son over their work ethics and views on tradition, they "generally work well together."

"The king happily consults him and largely trusts him to do what is right," wrote Jobson.

Still, it "doesn’t help that both have a fiery temper that’s not always held in check. Working for Charles, some staff members say, can be like ‘treading on eggshells.’" And about Prince William, Jobson wrote that senior aides know "to tread lightly around the prince, mindful of his mood swings before attempting to raise sensitive issues."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chard said that while William and Charles "are on the same page," the prince is known to take "a harder line than his father."

"He is decisive and resolute," she said. "He doesn’t suffer from analysis paralysis or suffer fools and quickly moves on. There’s no overthinking or kid gloves when initiating change. Instead, he has a can-do, hands-on, collaborative approach to his work. He has a knack for rallying his team and instilling optimism. And let’s not forget, as heir to the throne, he has a long working road ahead as king."

In September 2024, Kate released a glossy video shot in Norfolk announcing she had completed chemotherapy. A senior household source told Jobson that while Queen Camilla was "deeply relieved," she joked that the video was "like a shampoo commercial."

Kate announced she was in remission from cancer in January of this year.

Jobson wrote that William had urged his father to slow down and listen to his medical team as the king, 76, continues treatment. Palace aides also said the monarchy has become "more emotional." Charles has been "reduced to tears," overwhelmed by the thousands of letters he’s received from around the world wishing him well.

"Charles now takes regular afternoon naps," Jobson wrote. "And he’s started having lunch again — often spinach soup — after skipping the meal for most of his life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fordwich said William is focused on strengthening the monarchy for his reign.

"Prince William is determined to avoid ghastly controversies and wants to bury the scandals which have so detrimentally distracted the focus from public duty," she said. "He really wants a totally clean break from his despicable uncle Andrew. He’s steadfast and is being strategic with everything he’s doing to ensure the monarchy’s survival."

During a recent appearance on Eugene Levy’s series, "The Reluctant Traveler," William admitted that 2024 was the "hardest year" he’s ever experienced.

"I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," said William.

In November 2024, while in South Africa for his Earthshot Prize event, William reflected on the pain the past year had caused his family.

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

PRINCE ANDREW’S JEALOUSY OF KATE MIDDLETON’S ROYAL SUCCESS FUELED RIFT WITH PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERTS

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal," he said during a media interview.