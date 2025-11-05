Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

King Charles III

Prince William was shut down by King Charles after family struggles left him ‘shaken to the core’: book

Royal biographer claims prince was overwhelmed supporting family during dual cancer battles in 2024

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
King Charles was a doting father to Prince William, Prince Harry: butler Video

King Charles was a doting father to Prince William, Prince Harry: butler

Grant Harrold, who served the reigning monarch, has written a new book, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William allegedly wanted to cut back on royal duties in 2024 but was urged by his ailing father to "think again," according to a new book.

The claim was made by royal biographer Robert Jobson in "The Windsor Legacy," obtained exclusively by the U.K.’s DailyMail. According to the outlet, the British journalist said William was "shaken to the core" by the dual cancer diagnoses of his father and wife, Kate Middleton. Still, King Charles III denied his request.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital, "We don’t comment on books."

PRINCE HARRY AND KING CHARLES REUNITE IN LONDON FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton looking somber as they wear matching black formal attire outside a church.

Royal author Robert Jobson claimed in his book, "The Windsor Legacy" that Prince William (center) was "shaken to the core' after his father King Charles III (left) and his wife Kate Middleton (right) were diagnosed with cancer in 2024. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Jobson also wrote that both William and Kate "became more religious" as they quietly dealt with the tumultuous year.

"Never known as a regular worshipper, William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible," Jobson wrote.

Kaye Middleton smiling and looking up as Prince William looks on as they stand against a wall of blooming flowers.

According to Robert Jobson, both the Prince and Princess of Wales have become more religious. (Dominique Jacovides/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that William struggled in 2024, supporting his father, his wife and their three children while taking on more royal duties as heir to the throne.

WATCH: KING CHARLES WAS A DOTING FATHER TO PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY: BUTLER

King Charles was a doting father to Prince William, Prince Harry: butler Video

"It proved to take a toll on him," said British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, who described the year as "brutal" for the prince, 43.

"He struggled to keep everything on track," she said. "The fact that he spoke to his father regarding the workload showed strength and a caring side. He needed a breather to bounce back and give his all to the monarchy. He should be applauded for his honesty and for recognizing he needed a moment to step back."

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023.  (Andrew Milligan/Pool via REUTERS)

According to Jobson’s book, the king had been "typically stoical about his mounting levels of pain" before being diagnosed with cancer. A senior royal told Jobson that the condition "had worsened so dramatically" that a doctor was summoned.

King Charles walks around at a dedication ceremony in Staffordshire.

Robert Jobson claimed in his book that King Charles was struggling with pain before his cancer diagnosis. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"The king was given morphine (one of the strongest painkillers available), fitted with a catheter and taken to Aberdeen Hospital," Jobson claimed. "The cancer, however, was not discovered until a few months later, in January last year, while doctors were in the process of treating the king for an enlarged prostate."

In early February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced the king had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and had begun treatment. The palace said "a separate issue of concern was noted" during Charles’ treatment for an enlarged prostate.

A close-up of King Charles smiling

King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on Jan. 29, 2024. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Then, in March 2024, Kate announced she also had cancer. Jobson described the news as a "malign twist of fate" for William.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in a carriage at the Trooping the Colour in 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share three young children. From left: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"William’s desire to reduce engagements was actually more about the strains he was coping with — supporting Princess Catherine during her health challenges, the emotional demands of young children and, on top of that, his duties as heir to the throne," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"Everything he does is in service of others. Given his sense of duty, this is one of the many reasons he remains at the top of the popularity polls here in the U.K."

Kate Middleton smiling as King Charles waves

Both the Princess of Wales and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer in 2024. (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

"He’s extremely determined to protect his family while modernizing the monarchy," Fordwich said. "He knows the future of the monarchy depends on his approval ratings, so he’s under considerable pressure. It was really causing him significant stress."

Prince William listening to King Charles speaking during an evening engagement as they both wear matching dark suits.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (left) and King Charles III attend the Countdown to COP30 at the Natural History Museum on Oct. 9, 2025, in London. The event, hosted by the Natural History Museum and the U.K. government, brings together climate ambassadors from across the world ahead of the COP30 summit. (Henry Nicholls-Pool/Getty Images)

Jobson noted that while there’s "an underlying tension" between father and son over their work ethics and views on tradition, they "generally work well together."

"The king happily consults him and largely trusts him to do what is right," wrote Jobson.

Prince Andrew smirking at Prince William as the Prince of Wales looks on.

Prince William (right, seen here with Prince Andrew on Sept. 16, 2025, in London) is known for his temper, claimed royal biographer Andrew Lownie. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Still, it "doesn’t help that both have a fiery temper that’s not always held in check. Working for Charles, some staff members say, can be like ‘treading on eggshells.’" And about Prince William, Jobson wrote that senior aides know "to tread lightly around the prince, mindful of his mood swings before attempting to raise sensitive issues."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince William in a military suit walking behind his father King Charles also in a military suit.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital Prince William is known for taking a tougher stance than his father, King Charles, who is still seeking treatment for cancer. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Chard said that while William and Charles "are on the same page," the prince is known to take "a harder line than his father."

"He is decisive and resolute," she said. "He doesn’t suffer from analysis paralysis or suffer fools and quickly moves on. There’s no overthinking or kid gloves when initiating change. Instead, he has a can-do, hands-on, collaborative approach to his work. He has a knack for rallying his team and instilling optimism. And let’s not forget, as heir to the throne, he has a long working road ahead as king."

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

A still image of Catherine, Princess of Wales from a video in which she gave a personal update on her treatment and recovery. (Will Warr)

In September 2024, Kate released a glossy video shot in Norfolk announcing she had completed chemotherapy. A senior household source told Jobson that while Queen Camilla was "deeply relieved," she joked that the video was "like a shampoo commercial."

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton sitting next to each other on a royal carriage outdoors in formal wear.

Robert Jobson claimed Queen Camilla joked that Kate Middleton's video announcing she completed chemotherapy looked "like a shampoo commercial." (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate announced she was in remission from cancer in January of this year.

Jobson wrote that William had urged his father to slow down and listen to his medical team as the king, 76, continues treatment. Palace aides also said the monarchy has become "more emotional." Charles has been "reduced to tears," overwhelmed by the thousands of letters he’s received from around the world wishing him well.

King Charles looking at a get-well soon card from his office.

King Charles III reads cards and messages sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in the 18th Century Room of the Belgian Suite in Buckingham Palace on Feb.21, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"Charles now takes regular afternoon naps," Jobson wrote. "And he’s started having lunch again — often spinach soup — after skipping the meal for most of his life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A close-up of Prince William in a dark blue suit looking pensive while completing a royal engagement.

Prince William is heir to the British throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Fordwich said William is focused on strengthening the monarchy for his reign.

"Prince William is determined to avoid ghastly controversies and wants to bury the scandals which have so detrimentally distracted the focus from public duty," she said. "He really wants a totally clean break from his despicable uncle Andrew. He’s steadfast and is being strategic with everything he’s doing to ensure the monarchy’s survival."

A close-up of Prince William looking annoyed and pensive.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales reacts as he meets people during his visit to a new mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation, at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, on Sept. 10, 2025.  (Chris Jackson/AFP via Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on Eugene Levy’s series, "The Reluctant Traveler," William admitted that 2024 was the "hardest year" he’s ever experienced.

Eugene Levy and Prince William standing outside Windsor Castle.

Actor Eugene Levy is seen here with Prince William outside of Windsor Castle, where he filmed an episode of "The Reluctant Traveler." (Apple TV+)

"I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. You know, life is sent to test us, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," said William.

In November 2024, while in South Africa for his Earthshot Prize event, William reflected on the pain the past year had caused his family.

Prince William chatting to a crowd as some people hold onto their cell phones.

Prince William is greeted by well-wishers during a visit to Kalk Bay Harbour on Nov. 7, 2024, in Cape Town, South Africa.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

PRINCE ANDREW’S JEALOUSY OF KATE MIDDLETON’S ROYAL SUCCESS FUELED RIFT WITH PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERTS

Prince William smiling at a laughing King Charles as they walk together.

Prince William continues to support his father, King Charles. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal," he said during a media interview.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue