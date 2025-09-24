Expand / Collapse search
Prince William

Prince William won Kate Middleton back after split with secret romantic move: royal insider

Former royal butler Grant Harrold shares how the future king proved his commitment to Kate Middleton after their 2007 split

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published | Updated
Prince William’s romantic move for Kate Middleton revealed by royal butler Video

Prince William’s romantic move for Kate Middleton revealed by royal butler

Grant Harrold, who served King Charles III, discussed how the heir to the British throne won over the Princess of Wales in his book, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service."

Prince William was determined to win Kate Middleton back for good.

In 2007, the couple got back together after their headline-making split earlier that year. And on Valentine’s Day 2008, the now heir to the British throne was eager to show his former flatmate that he was in it for the long haul.

Grant Harrold, King Charles III’s former butler who served a romantic dinner for the pair, has written a memoir, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service." The etiquette expert told Fox News Digital that William wanted to prove to Kate that he was "serious" about their relationship’s future.

Kaye Middleton smiling and looking up as Prince William looks on as they stand against a wall of blooming flowers.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for France's president and his wife at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025. (Dominique Jacovides/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"When they got back together, it was fresh, it was like a double boost," said Harrold. "They both were making more of an effort. … [They had] this romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day, which they asked me to do, which they had never done before. They hadn’t done anything like that before. Suddenly, they wanted to do that. I felt that [William] was saying, ‘Look, I’m serious. This is going to up a level.’ That’s what I felt."

"And, of course, a few years after that, they carried on," Harrold shared. "It was almost like a reset button, but this was serious. The first time around, it was boyfriend-girlfriend, 'Oh, let’s eat here, let’s chill here, let’s do that.’ Suddenly, it was a bit more, ‘I’m serious, and I’m going to show you I’m serious.’ That’s how it came across, which was amazing."

Prince William staring and smiling at Kate Middleton as she makes a funny face.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met as students studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland.  (John Stillwell - Pool/Getty Images)

William and Kate first went public with their relationship in 2004. Over the years, Harrold suggested to William and Kate that they have a formal dinner where he could serve them. The couple "laughed it off," telling Harrold that they didn’t want too much fuss. But leading up to Valentine’s Day 2008, William suddenly approached Harrold one day and said, "OK, let’s do a dinner, if you’re happy to."

Harrold told Fox News Digital he was delighted to help the lovebirds enjoy a cozy dinner at Highgrove House, the royal family’s country retreat. William and Kate had been back together for nearly six months at the time and were "closer than ever."

Harrold admitted he was "really gutted" after William and Kate initially called it quits.

Kate Middleton looking downcast while wearing winter clothes and a dark beret.

Kate Middleton (seen here) and Prince William broke up in 2007. They quickly got back together later that year. (Jules Annan/Avalon/Getty Images)

"I got to know her from the early days as much as I knew William and got on with both of them," he explained. 

Book Cover for The Royal Butler.

Grant Harrold's memoir, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service," is out now. (Pegasus Books)

"From a selfish point of view, I always thought, ‘It’s going to be so cool when they get married and eventually become the Prince and Princess of Wales because I was there in the early days.’ … I wanted them to be the perfect royal couple. So, when they split up, I think the first I knew of it was, well, she disappeared. We didn’t see her. And then I started hearing the news reports."

"I didn’t say anything to William because … the whole thing was just awkward," Harrold admitted. "But she had disappeared, and I hated it. And a few of the household members, we spoke about it. We all thought it was quite sad."

Prince William and Kate Middleton in formal wear walking together and smiling as they head to a wedding.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford's wedding at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul on Oct. 23, 2010, in Northleach near Cheltenham, England. (Indigo/Getty Images)

In his book, Harrold wrote that he was "absolutely gutted" when William and Kate broke up. He had befriended Kate and felt she was a perfect match for the prince. Still, Harrold noted that the press scrutiny Kate experienced in the early days of her courtship with William was "awful." 

Few people knew they quietly got back together before it hit the news.

Prince William, the future king, is full of surprises: royal butler Video

When it came to Valentine's Day, Harrold wanted to help William make it extra special for Kate.

"I felt truly honored and delighted that William had taken me up on my offer," he wrote. "Even though it was a typically chilly February evening, we planned for it to be outside the main house, at the top of the Thyme Walk, the stunning avenue of clipped golden yew and herb bushes bound on two sides by a pleached hornbeam hedge that leads down to the lily pond at the bottom."

Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling in formal wear after announcing their engagement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photos at St. James Palace on Nov. 16, 2010, in London, England after announcing their engagement. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"What a far cry it was from the previous summer when, at a big party held in the Orchard Room (the large venue across from Highgrove, which was perfect for hosting private and public events), I’d seen Kate standing on her own with no one talking to her," Harrold continued. 

Kate Middleton and Prince William admiring each other during a candlelit dinner.

Grant Harrold served as butler for Kate Middleton and Prince William's romantic Valentine's Day dinner in 2008 at Highgrove House in the U.K. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"It was a time when she and William had just gotten back together, but at the party, no one was taking any notice of her. Not everybody was aware they were back together, so some people didn’t know whether to speak to her or not."

"When you think of the stunning, elegant princess she blossomed into, it was possibly the last time she could have been at an event and remained anonymous," he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling at each other in formal wear outside the University of St. Andrews.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the University of St. Andrews as part of its 600th anniversary celebrations on Feb. 25, 2011, in Glenrothes, Scotland. (Indigo/Getty Images)

Harrold worked in the king’s household from 2004 to 2011. He was there for William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"I left after they got married, so at least I got to actually see that part of their lives," he said. "And it was a good time also to have left because they left Highgrove. My role would [not have] been looking after them anymore, and I loved looking after them."

It was easy to see that Kate was "the one" for William, said Harrold.

Middleton celebrated the coronation of England's new monarch, King Charles III, in May 2023, dressed in ceremonial clothing.

Kate Middleton (center) is seen here with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince William and her two young children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during King Charles III's coronation in May 2023 in London. (Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

"I [knew it] before the breakup," he said. "They were so sweet together. I remember thinking I couldn’t see William with anyone else. I couldn’t see them with anyone else. It wouldn’t feel right, it was with anyone else.

Kate Middleton smiling and waving to the public as photographers shoot pictures of her.

Kate Middleton visits the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, on Feb. 25, 2011. She married Prince William in April of that year. (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

"I could see qualities that she’d be very good at royal duties. You could see she was very focused. She was very good at keeping him right. … When he used to go off and do stuff, she would give him the once-over and give him encouragement. I’m thinking that’s amazing because that’s exactly what I imagine you want your future wife to be like."

Kate also had qualities that reminded Harrold and other members of the royal household of a beloved royal, Princess Diana.

A close-up of Princess Diana wearing a tiara talking to a man.

Grant Harrold told Fox News Digital Kate Middleton reminds him of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.  (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"Now, they always say that you marry your mother, don’t they?" said Harrold. "That’s what they say. They always say you marry the mother from the man’s point of view. … I didn’t know Diana, but what I’ve been told and what I’d seen of her … you’d see that shyness, that softly spoken voice, and a very elegant, gentle way of doing things. And the public had taken to her the same way they did with Diana. … Thankfully, history is very different this time around."

Kate Middleton on her knees greeting children while smiling at them.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets schoolchildren during a visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School on Sept. 23, 2025 in Southport, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales carried out engagements to show their ongoing support for the community following the attack in July 2024, in which three girls were tragically killed at a dance class in the town. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Obviously, it’s sad what she’s gone through, which is awful for her," he said, referring to Kate’s recent cancer battle. "But it’s also given her even more support openly from the British public, the Commonwealth, and other countries. Even though it’s horrendous for her to go through this … it’s shown her the love there is for her. … I think Diana’s support came from the divorce. That’s where she got a lot of support. But for Kate, she’s getting support through her health battles."

Kate and William’s enduring bond also reminds Harrold of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, described by the monarch as her "strength and stay," spent more than seven decades supporting his wife.

Prince Philip

In this Aug. 1951 photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence. (AP Photo/Eddie Worth)

"The love, the companionship, the support, the working relationship, the friendship — it reminds me of the Queen and Prince Philip," he said. "[And Kate’s] very much the fairytale that we thought we had back in 1981 when Prince Charles and his then Princess of Wales [got married]. Once again, we have a Prince and Princess of Wales that everybody loves."

Kate Middleton walking alongside Prince William at the state banquet.

Kate Middleton is seen arriving at the state banquet with Prince William on Sept. 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think this is … a long-term partnership between the two of them," he said. "They’re in it for the whole way, literally till death do them part completely."

