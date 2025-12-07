King Charles and Queen Camilla share Christmas card after year of family health battles and scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles and Queen Camilla are getting in the holiday spirit.

On Sunday, the royal family released the king and queen's official Christmas card, which featured a photo of the pair from earlier this year and a message that read, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

"It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!" the Instagram caption read. "The King and Queen are pleased to share this year’s Christmas card, featuring a photograph taken in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky in Rome during Their Majesties’ State Visit to The Republic of Italy in April."

Two days prior, Princess Kate was joined by husband Prince William and their three children at her "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London.

"So special to come together this evening for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service," the royal family wrote on Instagram . "Grateful to everyone who helped make it such a warm and memorable celebration of love at Christmas."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were absent from the royal event. They have not attended the annual carol service since 2022.

On Nov. 13, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate, 43, would host her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service.

"This year, the service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s love within families, through friendships, across communities or through powerful moments of connection with strangers," a palace statement quoted by People magazine said.

"In a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all, spanning generations, communities, cultures and faiths.

"As we approach the Christmas season, we are reminded of the power of togetherness," the palace added. "The evening will highlight the transformative power of investing in one another with compassion, presence and joy."

The royal family has had quite an uphill battle the past couple of years.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that William's father, King Charles III , had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and was undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic. The king continues to undergo treatments.

Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in March 2024, two months after she underwent planned abdominal surgery . She revealed her cancer was in remission in January.

During an episode of Apple TV+’s "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy," Prince William got candid about the cancer diagnoses that rocked his family.

"We’ve been very lucky. We hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. My grandparents lived until they were in the high nineties," Prince William said in the clip, referring to the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

"They were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like. So we’ve been very lucky as a family," he continued. "But I think, when you suddenly realize that the rug, if you were, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point."

"You maybe think to yourself, 'It won’t happen to us, we’ll be OK.' Because I think everyone has a positive outlook , you’ve got to be positive," he added. "But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not-great places."

More recently, King Charles announced that Prince Andrew would be stripped of the "Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew" due to the allegations made against him in connection with Jeffrey Epstein.

He is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is no longer a prince.

According to royal experts, Charles remains deeply troubled by how ex-Prince Andrew’s controversies continue to cast a painful cloud over both his family and the monarchy he leads.

"During Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph Parade, King Charles was particularly emotional, shedding a tear while standing in silence," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"He was withered and withdrawn, with one able to observe the toll the Andrew nightmare had taken on him. He appeared to be somewhat resolute. He is also known to be wanting to double down on duty, rather than anything verging on a shallow or frivolous celebration."

"While Andrew, of course, will always remain his brother, now that he’s a private citizen, the king is likely to further publicly distance himself," Fordwich shared. "We won’t be seeing Andrew at any birthday festivities. He’s actually made it worse for himself due to his pride and pervasively privileged attitude, thinking he’s still entitled."