Jessica Simpson shares adorable close-up Instagram photos of baby Birdie on Easter: 'Omg those cheeks!'

Jessica Simpson introduced her weeks-old daughter Birdie to the world with stunning portraits on Easter Sunday.

The 38-year-old singer snapped her first family photo since Birdie was born on March 19. In the outdoor shot, Simpson is holding 4-week-old Birdie in her arms, while husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson is carrying their 5-year-old son, Ace, as 6-year-old daughter Maxwell stands in front.

"Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5! 🐣🐇🐰," Simpson captioned the Instagram photo, which received nearly 400,000 likes as of Monday morning.

More than 2,600 people commented on the post, complimenting the "beautiful" and "stunning" family who was surrounded by pink and purple flowers.

"Happy 🐇 Easter!! What a beautiful family pic❤️," one fan commented on the image.

"Matching dresses!!! Love it," another added, pointing out Birdie and Maxwell were donning similar floral-covered dresses.

"Awwww welcome to the Party of 5 club, you’re family is beautiful," a third added.

Simpson then posted a close-up of Birdie, finally giving fans a look at her face — and many couldn't help but gush over the newborn's cheeks.

"Omg those cheeks!!!" actress Busy Philipps replied.

"Give me those cheeks!" popular LA-based hairstylist Christine Symonds wrote.

"Omg those cheeks!!! she's perfect," author and chef Gaby Dalkin chimed in.

She then uploaded a photo of the sisters together. Maxwell smiled for the camera as her little sister Birdie slept in a bassinet surrounded by roses.

Simpson has given fans several glimpses into her experiences with baby Birdie.

Earlier this month, she shared an image of a nearly full bottle of breast milk. While many fans commended the star on the feat, others took offense at the photo, saying some mothers are forced to choose formula because they are unable to breastfeed.

The "Irresistible" singer also revealed Birdie was nearly 11 pounds the day she delivered her.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.