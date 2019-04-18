Jessica Simpson swoons over ‘hot dad’ Eric Johnson holding newborn daughter Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of her husband and former NFL player Eric Johnson holding their newborn daughter.

“Hot dad alert,” the singer and songwriter, who gave birth to the couple’s third child Birdie Mae Johnson on March 19, wrote alongside the image.

Johnson, 39, in the photo dons a charcoal-gray suit, white shirt, sunglasses and a striped tie. Birdie appears to be in the carrier under what People reported is a $3,600 Fendi blanket.

“Is there anything more attractive than a man with his baby?! Yes, a man, in a suit, holding his baby!” one fan commented on the photo.

“He makes holding that car seat look easy!” wrote another.

“Okay he looks classy and handsome,” commented a third.

“Sweet dad shielding his precious cargo from the crazy media. You go, dad,” wrote a fourth.

Earlier this month, Simpson, 38, took to the photo sharing platform to share an image of a nearly full bottle of breast milk. While many fans commended the star on the feat, others took offense at the photo, saying some mothers are forced to choose formula because they are unable to breastfeed.

Simpson and Johnson also share two other children together, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” the “Irresistible” singer wrote shortly after her nearly 11-pound daughter was born.