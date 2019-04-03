Jessica Simpson celebrates full breast milk bottle on Instagram: ‘This is what success feels like’

Jessica Simpson is #newmomgoals.

The singer and fashion designer, 38, took to Instagram this week to show off a bottle of what appears to be more than 5 ounces of breast milk.

“This is what success feels like,” she captioned the post, which had more than 250,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

The star’s photo elicited reactions from other celebrities — many of whom commended Simpson.

“Dang girl! Get itttt,” wrote actress and singer Hilary Duff.

“Liquid gold!!!” actress Melissa Joan Hart commented.

“Amen!!” wrote former Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett.

Simpson and husband and former football star Eric Johnson announced the birth of their third child, Birdie Mae Johnson, on March 19. The couple already shares two other children together, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” the “Irresistible” singer wrote shortly after her nearly 11-pound daughter was born.

Simpson was candid about her third pregnancy, which she announced in September. Her photo of her swollen left foot went viral in January and prompted other mothers to share their pregnancy stories.

Before giving birth, the singer also announced she was hospitalized for bronchitis — which, at the time, was her fourth trip to the hospital in two months.

