‘Jeopardy’ GOAT Ken Jennings talks friendship with Alex Trebek, reveals favorite films to watch for quarantine

Ken Jennings isn’t hanging up his buzzer quite yet.

The game show contestant, who earned the coveted GOAT title at the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament in January, is now appearing in “Master Minds,” where three contestants square off against three trivia champs or Master Minds in multiple rounds of intense competition.

The lowest-scoring player on each side is eliminated until the top competitor and top Master Mind are left standing. Then they face off in the “Ultimate Trivia Challenge." If the contestant is able to get more questions correct than the Master Mind, they will win a whopping $10,000.

But like the rest of us, the 45-year-old is currently practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic and catching up on both beloved game shows and films. Jennings spoke to Fox News about his friendship with “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek, his movie picks to watch during quarantine and why he thinks “Master Minds” is “comfort food” for these tough times.

Fox News: In January you were crowned the "Greatest of all Time." How do you feel about this title today?

Ken Jennings: I had a blast on the "Jeopardy! Greatest of all Time" tournament. I had already kind of decided it was my last time playing the show. I knew it was going to be my last time with Alex and I really enjoyed every second of it. Lucking out and getting away with the win was just icing on the cake.

I didn't know that the world was going to turn into a disaster movie right after that. But if that's the only good thing that happens to me in 2020, I'll be OK with it. It was a real highlight.

Fox News: Have you stayed in touch with Alex Trebek? How is he doing?

Jennings: I just saw Alex pretty recently when we were promoting the recent "Jeopardy" tournament and he was really hanging in there well. "Jeopardy" has production shut down for the pandemic and he is still itching to get back to work. That's a guy who loves his job and I think that's what's keeping him healthy and alive at this point. I hope he hosts "Jeopardy" forever.

Fox News: Has he given any advice or tips on coping with the coronavirus pandemic?

Jennings: I haven't talked to him about the pandemic but I know that he's doing chemotherapy so his immune system is shot and he's really taking that seriously. And that's one of the reasons why you won't be seeing "Jeopardy" with a studio audience anytime soon even when it comes back because they're very protective of Alex's health and that's how it should be. We've got got to be careful in these times.

Fox News: Your favorite trivia categories are literature and movies. Why?

Jennings: I’m a huge movie nerd. People made fun of me on "Jeopardy" because I said I had a website that listed my favorite 2000 movies, but I thought that was normal, honestly. I'm a huge movie buff and I was a literature major in college before I went into computers, so that's my bread and butter right there. I'm going to be pretty hard to beat on "Master Minds" if it's a movie question or a book question.

Fox News: What are some of your favorite film recommendations for right now?

Jennings: Ooh, that's a good question because I'm really missing movie theaters right now. So you've got to watch stuff streaming at home. What you want are feel-good movies, I think. I don't know why people keep watching all these virus movies. "A Hard Day's Night" by The Beatles or something like that. I think that's a great choice.

Me and my daughter have been watching a lot of Disney movies. You can choose "Up" or "Coco," the ones that make you cry. But honestly, I would just watch a few happy ones. It's time for some "101 Dalmatians," I think.

Fox News: In your opinion, what do you believe is missing from other game shows these days?

Jennings: You know, the game shows I miss had a lot of fun. They were fast-paced. I mean, the one thing I like about "Jeopardy" is there's a new question just every few seconds and that's very much "Master Minds" as well. But I do like quiz shows and game shows that have an element of fun. I like to see the host goofing around with the contestants. On "Master Minds," I like to see the panelists goofing around with each other. It just reminds me of being home sick from school and watching "Hollywood Squares" or "The Match Game" or "Family Feud." I think we need more of that.

Fox News: What drew you to “Master Minds”?

Jennings: I have always loved trivia shows, even as a kid. I would run home from school to watch any game show, but especially "Jeopardy," which was always my favorite. And "Master Minds" is a good time. It's more of a fun, shout out answers from the couch kind of game show than "Jeopardy" is. "Jeopardy" is pretty serious. On "Master Minds," there's a panel of experts, we get to fool around a little bit. There's a little more match game in your "Jeopardy."

Fox News: How are game shows like "Master Minds" a great outlet for people, especially during this difficult time?

Jennings: I think we've all had the experience of being home sick from school as kids or maybe sometimes "sick," and really the only good thing about being stuck in the house all day is daytime TV. You get to watch game shows, you get to watch your "Price is Right" or your "Family Feud." And so this is a perfect time for a new game show... I mean, we all need afternoon game shows right now. I think it's going to be comfort food for people.

Fox News: What's it been like having Brooke Burns as a host?

Jennings: Brooke Burns is a fantastic game show host and I've seen Alex Trebek work so I've seen the best. But Brooke hosted a GSN [Game Shot Network] trivia show called "The Chase," which was a really tough lift. It's a fast-moving, relentless game show and she was just amazing at it and she's a really great host on "Master Minds." You're going to enjoy her.

Fox News: What advice would you give to someone who may want to use this free time to study and be a competitive player perhaps in a show like "Jeopardy" or "Master Minds"?

Jennings: Try out for "Master Minds." Try out for "Jeopardy." "Jeopardy," the test is online, so I think starting either now or very soon you can just try out whenever you're in the mood to try out for "Jeopardy." The secret, if there is one, is just curiosity. You don't have to study up on stuff you're really interested in.

Memory, you'll just automatically remember the words to a song you like or the names of the players on your favorite team. That stuff will just stick in your head. You don't have to make flashcards. So the trick is to just make yourself interested in everything. If you can somehow hypnotize yourself into thinking, "You know what, the whole world is interesting," then the facts are just going to stick in your brain.

Fox News: What do you hope audiences will get from "Master Minds"?

Jennings: I think the thing about "Master Minds" is it's fun to yell out answers at your couch. On "Master Minds" the contestants are playing against three trivia experts, so you're really rooting against me, quite honestly. I'm the bad guy. But you can feel very smart if you're yelling out answers at your TV and you get one that the contestants don't know and maybe even the Masterminds don't know. It's going to be a good feeling.

“Master Minds” airs weekdays at 4 p.m. EST on Game Show Network.