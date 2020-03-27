'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek recites Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' during game, delighting at-home viewers

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek gave fans a thrill during a recent episode when he recited the lyrics to Lizzo’s smash hit song “Truth Hurts” as part of a clue during the game.

The acclaimed game show host was forced to read part of the song as a prompt to get one of the contestants to venture the answer “who is Lizzo?” during regular play. Being a consummate professional, Trebek read the lyrics in their entirety, even the parts that aren't necessarily words, before poking fun at himself.

"Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay,” Trebek read as a $1,000 clue, much to the delight of viewers.

After one of the contestants correctly guessed the answer, Trebek took a lighthearted jab at himself.

“Yup -- and I did it exactly like she does, didn't I?” he quipped sarcastically.

Although Trebek seemed less-than-pleased with his rapping skills, people on social media were instantly delighted by the charming on-air moment.

"If anybody needs some positivity, here’s Alex Trebek reciting @lizzo lyrics on #jeopardy," one user wrote.

".@lizzo is SHAKING 😂 thanks for this #Jeopardy laugh, Alex," another user wrote.

"Watching Alex Trebek imitate @lizzo on @Jeopardy tonight may be the best thing you will see all day 😂," a third person said.

"I hope @lizzo watches #Jeopardy," someone else added.

Last week, Jeopardy revealed that it had halted production amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, it noted that it pre-taped many shows and continues to run new ones that were filmed before people started practicing social distancing.

“A friendly reminder that the current episodes were taped months in advance, so any interactions between the contestants, Alex, or the studio audience were considered safe at that time. We hope you are safe and well during this time, and thank you for watching!” a tweet from the show posted March 20 reads.