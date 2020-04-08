Pandemic answer on ‘Jeopardy’ has people totally freaked out

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

I’ll take “predicting the future” for $1,000, Alex.

“Jeopardy!” fans were bowled over on Tuesday night when a clue on the board seemed to reference the coronavirus pandemic.

But the April 7 episode — in which three university students were competing as the storied ABC game show’s two-week-long College Championship — was filmed in early February, according to The Ringer.

Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale, selected an $800 clue during Double Jeopardy from the category “Health & Medicine.”

Beloved host Alex Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer, read out the prompt: “From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time.”

Miller buzzed in with the correct answer, “What is a pandemic?”

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

It didn’t take long for fans of the show to exclaim over the coincidence on social media.

Christopher Powers posted a video of the question-and-answer, commenting, “‘Pandemic’ an answer on Jeopardy tonight. Eerie.”

Some viewers were struck with emotion. “Did anyone else get a lump in their throat when they realized ‘pandemic’ was an answer on #Jeopardy tonight or just me?” tweeted video producer Justin Rocke.

Others cracked jokes. “The Matrix just glitched,” @MarkWithAnM quipped.

Others who tuned in Tuesday night were gobsmacked at the timing, wondering if the show’s staffers orchestrated any behind-the-scenes coordinating.

Asked @thegirlfromri, “Ummm are Jeopardy’s producers clairvoyant?”

“This show has the most prophetic timing with air dates of the clues,” T. Natasha Turner chimed in.

Most just chalked it up to a sad kind of serendipity.

