Alex Trebek's wife shares uplifting coronavirus message: 'Come back to what is most important in life'

As the world struggles to make sense of the coronavirus pandemic, Alex Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek, has penned an uplifting message for those who are struggling.

The "Jeopardy" host, who is 79, has praised Jean, 55, for being his vital support system as he battles stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But in addition to her role as a caring wife, Jean is also a reiki master and sound healer.

In a new essay penned for Insidewink.com, Jean noted the "obvious paradox" in the world right now, as so many yearn for connection with others while remaining in self-isolation. From her point of view, Jean shares some uplifting takeaways from the pandemic, stressing that now is the time for many to make the most out of the present day.

"Although we are physically being confined to a limited amount of external outings and gatherings, we also have the great opportunity to truly be or invest in ourselves at a deeper level… to learn new things, discover old hobbies, explore all the places you can reorganize in your house, and touch base with some family and friends that you haven’t talked with in a while," she wrote.

Jean said she likes to think the world "is on a grand retreat" at the moment, further explaining that the pandemic has prompted a "much needed break from all the business, agendas, routines, politics, etc."

"I feel that we’re each being asked to take a good look at ourselves and the lives we’ve been living, and perhaps use this time to give our inner world some vital attention. To come back to what is most important in life," Jean continued. "To recognize the simple actions we are each taking, rather than mindlessly moving through our day on autopilot."

Trebek's wife said she's found peace and comfort in focusing on the "possibilities of our temporary, new normal" as opposed to "concentrating on things that are beyond my control."

She reminds readers that "possibilities are endless" and pushes the public to get creative.

"What am I drawn to these days? Whether it's resting and catching up on sleep or trying out a new hobby or perhaps baking a loaf of bread...I can choose to take this precious time to acknowledge what feels nurturing and respectful to my life, which ultimately will then have a benevolent affect (sic) on my outer world," she added.

Trebek's wife did not comment on how the game show host is feeling. Although "Jeopardy" continues to be a fan-favorite show at home, with Tuesday night's episode particularly leaving viewers stunned as the word "pandemic" was an answer to one of the board questions. The jaw-dropping episode was filmed back in February.