'Jeopardy' contestant makes fans cringe when she confuses Jackie Robinson with Babe Ruth

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“Jeopardy!” viewers couldn’t help but cringe after a contestant confused professional baseball players Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson on the latter’s very own day of remembrance.

On Wednesday, the hit game show aired its semifinal round of the College Tournament. During the broadcast, host Alex Trebek read the answer, which prompted contestants to offer the name of a player who “broke color barriers” in the MLB.

“One of the topics covered in a Major League Baseball course at Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947,” Trebek read.

IS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK DEADLY AS SARS, MERS? MAYO CLINIC VIROLOGIST DR. MATTHEW BINNICKER EXPLAINS

That’s when Xiaoke Ying, who the New York Post reports is a sophomore at the University of Southern California, buzzed in and guessed “Who is Babe Ruth?” Trebek quickly notified her that she was incorrect before fellow contestant Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale, buzzed in to correctly answer Robinson.

Robinson is considered a historical figure in the game of baseball as his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, made him the first black man to play Major League Baseball.

Ruth, meanwhile, got his start in the game in 1914, originally pitching for the Boston Red Sox before finding great fame and acclaim on the New York Yankees. He ended his career in 1935, however, more than a decade before Robinson would come onto the scene.

Although she went on to win, Ying’s mistake came during an episode that aired on April 15, which just so happens to also be known by many as “Jackie Robinson Day” due to it being the anniversary of his debut. As a result, many viewers were quick to take to Twitter to point out her gaffe.

IS IT CORONAVIRUS OR A COLD? HOW TO SAFELY CARE FOR A SICK RELATIVE

"This happened on Jeopardy tonight. Today is Jackie Robinson day. This girl goes to USC Babe Ruth?! Just how.. why," one user wrote.

"On Jackie Robinson Day, Jeopardy provided us with an all time freezing cold take," someone else joked.

"This may be the worst answer in #Jeopardy history, on Jackie Robinson Day no less. #MLB," a third user said.

"tfw it’s jackie robinson day and you win jeopardy after claiming babe ruth broke the color barrier," someone else wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I may not be the smartest guy around, but at least I know that it was Jackie Robinson who broke the color barrier in 1947 and not BABE FREAKING RUTH #Jeopardy," another user chimed in.