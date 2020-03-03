'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100,00 to help the homeless in Los Angeles

Alex Trebek gave back to his community in a big way.

The “Jeopardy!” host reportedly donated a hefty sum of $100,000 to help combat the homelessness problem in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Trebek donated the money to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a nonprofit focused on reducing and preventing poverty, hunger and homelessness in the city.

The organization describes itself as “a faith-based independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not discriminate based on gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation or lack thereof.”

Neither representatives for the organization nor Trebek immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

The founder and CEO of the nonprofit, Ken Craft, told TMZ that Trebek has been a modest donor to the organization over the years, but became a more significant one after requesting a tour of its newest shelter in North Hollywood. Craft tells the outlet that the game show host invited him to his home soon after the tour where he slipped him a check saying, “I hope this helps a little bit.”

Craft reportedly teared up upon seeing the $100,000 sum.

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host has been letting fans into his personal life after announcing last March that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Since then, he’s updated the public on his health battles, sharing both the highs and lows.

The legendary host, who has been a fixture on the game show since 1984, promised in January that as long as he feels his skills "haven't diminished too much," he has no plans to retire.

“When you’ve been hosting, there are some of you who have been doing your jobs for many years," he said during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "Some of you two or three decades. When you’ve been in the same job for that long period of time, it moves you to think at some point about retiring. Thinking about retiring and retiring are two different things."

