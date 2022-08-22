Jennifer Lopez's most iconic VMA looks through the years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez has been walking the VMA red carpet for years and has never failed to provide fans with an iconic red carpet moment and look.

No matter what award show or premiere she’s attending, Lopez knows how to shut down the carpet and have all eyes on her, as evidenced by the creation of Google Images following her appearance at the Grammys in a green Versace dress.

Her VMA looks are just as iconic and illustrate changes in fashion over the years.

Take a look at some of Lopez’s most recognizable looks from the VMAs.

2000

For the 2000 VMAs, Lopez hit the carpet in an all-white ensemble that her fans still think about today. She walked alongside her boyfriend at the time, Sean "P Diddy" Combs, in a Sean John crop top and jeans. Lopez kept the white theme going with a white bandana, white shoes, white jewelry and white belly button art.

She had already become known as the one to watch on the red carpet, and this look only solidified her status.

2001

During her 2001 performance on the VMA stage, Lopez showed off her abs in a cropped white top and a low-rise skirt. She took the stage with rapper Ja Rule to perform their song "I’m Real." The outfit and the performance have gone down as an iconic moment in VMA history.

2002

For the 2002 VMAs, Lopez and Ben Affleck had just gotten together and were about to be engaged for the first time. She walked the red carpet wearing a NSFW version of an office outfit.

Lopez wore a brown form-fitting button-up shirt that was left mostly unbuttoned, giving her a plunging neckline, which she decorated with a long circular necklace. She paired it with a tight brown skirt and brown heels. Lopez also wore her hair curly on the red carpet, a first for her at the VMAs.

2004

Fresh off her breakup from Affleck, Lopez made quite the impression on the VMA red carpet. Lopez chose to wear a strapless dress that featured a few shades of brown, gold sequin accents and colorful draped panels.

She paired the look with a variety of accessories, including danglying earrings, bracelets, a brown purse and, most notably, a dark brown cowboy hat to top everything off. Her shoe choice also made a statement, as she chose to wear heels with feathers.

2014

In 2014, Lopez rocked a barely-there silvery mesh Charbel Zoe dress with cutouts in the front and back and a slit almost reaching her waist. The dress was almost completely backless and perfectly highlighted Lopez’s toned body.

She paired it with silver Jimmy Choo shoes and a silver clutch and wore her hair straight for the night.

2018

In 2018, Lopez walked the carpet as the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner, pulling out all the stops when it came to her look that night. Although she had some costume changes, Lopez walked the red carpet in a silver chain mail-inspired dress designed by Versace.

She walked alongside then boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, wearing the off-the-shoulder dress, silver heels and all silver accessories. Lopez even painted her nails a metallic silver to match.

2018

When it came time for her performance, Lopez added and took off certain elements throughout the performance, but what remained consistent throughout was a gold bodysuit. The bondage style bodysuit, covered in Swarovski crystals, was often paired with floor-length capes or coats. She finished the performance wearing gold sweatpants and a gold jacket covered in crystals over her jumpsuit.

After wrapping up her performance, Lopez accepted the Vanguard Award in the gold ensemble she finished in.

2021

Lopez didn’t walk the carpet or perform at the 2021 VMAs, but she still managed to make her mark that night when she arrived on stage as a presenter. Jaws dropped when she appeared wearing a cropped lace-up shirt and a metallic skirt laced up on each leg, both designed by David Koma.

She presented Olivia Rodrigo with the award for Song of the Year, but all anyone could talk about was Lopez’s look that night.

This year's show is set to be one to remember with performers like Lizzo and J Balvin and a performance by Kane Brown set to include mixed reality elements.