Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs: A look back at their relationship

All eyes have been on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they seemingly rekindle their romance after the singer's split from Alex Rodriguez, but now another old flame of hers is resurfacing.

On Thursday, Sean "Diddy" Combs shared a throwback photo of himself and Lopez walking hand-in-hand.

He didn't offer much in the way of context in the caption, simply writing, "#tbt."

Fans had a good laugh in the comments about the rapper's apt timing for posting the throwback photo, with many making jokes about their romance being revived.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S EX SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS POSTS THROWBACK PHOTO OF THE PAIR AMID BEN AFFLECK REUNION

Here's a look back at the on-again-off-again romance between Lopez and Diddy:

A musical meet-cute

Lopez and Combs, known then as "Puff Daddy," were two of the 1990s and early 2000s' biggest music stars, so it makes sense that their paths would cross as some point.

According to Us Weekly, the two met on the set of a music video, though it's unclear whose video it was, or for what song.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK SPOTTED KISSING DURING GYM WORKOUT IN MIAMI: REPORT

The arrest

In December 1999, Combs and Lopez, both now 51, were arrested in New York City for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

The arrests occurred shortly after a shooting took place at a club in the area, according to MTV.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS REVEALS NEW MIDDLE NAME: ‘WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA’

Lopez was detained by authorities for 14 hours and was even handcuffed to a bench in a Midtown Manhattan police precinct, The New York Daily News reported at the time. Police released the singer in the late afternoon.

Combs was charged with illegal possession of a weapon, but was later acquitted.

Cheating

The two remained mum about their split for a time, but the "Hustlers" star opened up in 2003 about what let to their breakup.

"It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful," JLo told Vibe magazine, (via Entertainment Weekly). "I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star admitted that she "never caught" Combs in the act, but "just knew" he was unfaithful.

"He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night," she explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ultimately, the two split for good in 2001.