New York Yankees
Derek Jeter recalls Alex Rodriguez's steroid admission: 'Another distraction'

Rodriguez first admitted to PED use before the 2009 season

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Derek Jeter recently said that he has "no issues" with Alex Rodriguez after they were friends turned foes.

However, in 2009, when Rodriguez admitted to using steroids, Jeter was, obviously, not a fan.

In the sixth episode of ESPN's "The Captain," Jeter reflected on his reaction toward Rodriguez's (first) PED admission, and how he thought it would hurt the Evil Empire.

Derek Jeter, #2, (R) and Alex Rodriguez, #13 of the New York Yankees, look on against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 16, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Derek Jeter, #2, (R) and Alex Rodriguez, #13 of the New York Yankees, look on against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 16, 2010 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"My reaction was: another distraction. Like, f---, we gotta deal with this now? That was my reaction," he said in the documentary.

Rodriguez gave an apology at the team's spring training facility in February of that year, with Jeter and many other Yankee teammates in attendance.

Jeter, however, would have much rather been practicing.

"I didn’t want to be there. I don’t think anyone wanted to be there," he said. "I’m sure he didn’t want to be there, you know what I mean? We got to answer questions about it, man, and I did not like to answer questions that didn’t have to do with what was going on on the field.

Alex Rodriguez, #13, (L) and Derek Jeter, #2 of the New York Yankees, look on against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 11, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Alex Rodriguez, #13, (L) and Derek Jeter, #2 of the New York Yankees, look on against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 11, 2013 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"I was like, I don’t want to talk about this s--- anymore. But it wasn’t something that you could just end like that."

Thankfully for the Yankees, it did not distract them too much - Jeter, Rodriguez, and the Yanks won their 27th World Series title that November.

Derek Jeter, #2, and Alex Rodriguez, #13 of the New York Yankees, celebrate on the field after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

Derek Jeter, #2, and Alex Rodriguez, #13 of the New York Yankees, celebrate on the field after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City.  (Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Jeter finished in third place in the AL MVP voting that year, while Rodriguez finally broke his postseason druthers and was one of the team's best hitters that October and November.