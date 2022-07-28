Olivia Rodrigo reunites with rumored ex Joshua Bassett for first time since breakup hit 'Driver's License'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No, it isn’t "deja vu" — it is in fact Olivia Rodrigo looking at her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett on the red carpet of their "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere, only months after winning a Grammy award for the song she reportedly wrote about him.

The two stars reunited on the red carpet for the first time publicly since the pop star released "Sour," with its most notable track being "Driver's License," which many speculate is about Bassett.

The reunion comes as a shock, given an interview Bassett gave late last year to GQ in which he said that although he had made an effort to speak with Rodrigo after her smash-hit single came out, she wouldn't speak with him.

The silent treatment realistically couldn't continue forever, as the two young stars are in a hit Disney+ show together.

Rodrigo took to her Instagram, sharing photos from the red carpet, including a group photo with Bassett. She wrote, "love all these people so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

Bassett liked her post.

He also posted the same group photo to his social media with the caption, "a magical night celebrating such wonderful people."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement for a possible reunion of the two, let alone a rekindling.

One wrote under Rodrigo's post, "JOSHUA BASSETT AND OLIVIA RODRIGO everybody screaaammmmmmm."

Another chimed in with, "UMMMM JOSHUA ON OLIVIAS FEED RN."

"The High School Musical" TV show is out on Disney+ now.