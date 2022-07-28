Expand / Collapse search
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo reunites with rumored ex Joshua Bassett for first time since breakup hit 'Driver's License'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
No, it isn’t "deja vu" — it is in fact Olivia Rodrigo looking at her rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett on the red carpet of their "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere, only months after winning a Grammy award for the song she reportedly wrote about him.

The two stars reunited on the red carpet for the first time publicly since the pop star released "Sour," with its most notable track being "Driver's License," which many speculate is about Bassett.

The reunion comes as a shock, given an interview Bassett gave late last year to GQ in which he said that although he had made an effort to speak with Rodrigo after her smash-hit single came out, she wouldn't speak with him. 

The silent treatment realistically couldn't continue forever, as the two young stars are in a hit Disney+ show together.

Olivia Rodrigo and her rumored ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, on the red carpet of their "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere.

Olivia Rodrigo and her rumored ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, on the red carpet of their "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

POPSTAR OLIVIA RODRIGO VISITS WHITE HOUSE, PROMOTES COVID-19 YOUTH VACCINATION AT PRESS BRIEFING

Rodrigo took to her Instagram, sharing photos from the red carpet, including a group photo with Bassett. She wrote, "love all these people so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life." 

Bassett liked her post. 

He also posted the same group photo to his social media with the caption, "a magical night celebrating such wonderful people." 

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett pose together in 2019. This was before Rodrigo wrote her hit "Driver's License."

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett pose together in 2019. This was before Rodrigo wrote her hit "Driver's License." (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans couldn't contain their excitement for a possible reunion of the two, let alone a rekindling.

One wrote under Rodrigo's post, "JOSHUA BASSETT AND OLIVIA RODRIGO everybody screaaammmmmmm."

Another chimed in with, "UMMMM JOSHUA ON OLIVIAS FEED RN."

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett previously shared a longing gaze on stage, reminiscent of the one Rodrigo gave Bassett three years later.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett previously shared a longing gaze on stage, reminiscent of the one Rodrigo gave Bassett three years later. (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Elsie Fest)

"The High School Musical" TV show is out on Disney+ now.

