Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seal it with a kiss as photos from their wedding day reveal gorgeous ceremony

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share their first kiss during their second wedding ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
It is a moment that has been two decades in the making. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sealed it with a kiss on Saturday, saying "I do" in front of their A-list guests at a sprawling Riceboro, Georgia, manor yesterday.

New pictures reveal the moment the Oscar award-winner and Grammy award-nominee shared their first kiss as husband and wife at their second wedding.

A bevy of guests, all wearing white, were pictured walking down the elongated aisle.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pose for pictures at their wedding on a boardwalk.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pose for pictures at their wedding on a boardwalk. (Backgrid)

All guests wore white, which is a color typically reserved for the bride, as they are pictured walking down the long aisle.

All guests wore white, which is a color typically reserved for the bride, as they are pictured walking down the long aisle. (Backgrid)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez embrace in a photo taken at their wedding.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez embrace in a photo taken at their wedding. (Backgrid)

The two lovebirds appeared giddy as they walked down themselves.

The bride, who wore a dress designed in Italy by Ralph Lauren, had her veil carried by her child Emme Muñiz, and Matt's second eldest, Seraphina Affleck.

Behind them, were Violet Affleck, Max Muñiz and Samuel Affleck.

The two officially wed at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 17.

In her newsletter, JLo wrote, "In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

Jennifer Lopez shared a black and white photo of she and her husband, Ben Affleck. 

Jennifer Lopez shared a black and white photo of she and her husband, Ben Affleck.  (Jennifer Lopez/OntheJLo.com)

This wedding pulled out all the stops and all of the starry guests

Lifelong friend and longtime collaborator of the groom, Matt Damon was seen arriving ahead of the festivities. 

A good friend and collaborator of the bride, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, shared to her Instagram video of the stunning fireworks show.

Kevin Smith, who has worked alongside Affleck in many movies, was also in attendance and shared his group's all-white look.

Today, the three-day party will conclude with a barbeque. The Ice Box Bar, which was used earlier in the weekend, was seen arriving for Sunday's event.

The Ice Box Bar is seen arriving Sunday for the barbeque festivities to cap off the 3-day extravaganza.

The Ice Box Bar is seen arriving Sunday for the barbeque festivities to cap off the 3-day extravaganza.

Extreme security still looms at the 87-acre property, as all guests and service providers are issued wristbands and must provide a form of identification.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

