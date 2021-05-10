Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: A look back at their relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again captivating the public with their relationship – though this time around, it’s unclear whether or not it’s romantic.

The two stars were previously engaged from 2002-2004 and were known as one of Hollywood’s hottest couples, even earning the name "Bennifer."

Now, they have been spending a lot of time together since Lopez, 51, split from fiancé and former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez.

With a possible reunion brewing between the "Hustlers" star and "Good Will Hunting" actor, here’s a look back at their relationship:

'Gigli'

Lopez and Affleck, 48, are still known as Hollywood heavyweights with the latter having earned a pair of Oscars for writing and producing, while Lopez has been nominated for two Golden Globes and was considered a major Oscars snub not long ago.

However, they weren’t always met with such success, such as their movie "Gigli."

The 2003 flick followed Larry Gigli (Affleck), who was assigned by a crime boss to kidnap a district attorney’s brother, while Lopez’s Ricki was sent along to make sure he did the job right.

The movie absolutely tanked and only earned $7.2 million after costing an estimated $54 million to produce, according to IMDb.

Additionally, the movie earned an 18/100 Metacritic score, which averages scores from a number of prominent news outlets and critics.

'Jenny from the Block'

Another one of their famous collaborations was the 2002 music video for Lopez’s hit "Jenny from the Block."

The song was a large part of the launch the singer’s long-running and hugely successful music career, but the video quickly became detested by fans thanks to the couple’s over-exposure.

The musical clip features the stars cuddling, kissing and even sensually touching, such as the "Good Will Hunting" star rubbing lotion on the singer's bikini-clad backside.

Affleck has admitted that he regrets starring in the video.

"If I have a regret, it was doing the ['Jenny from the Block'] music video," he said in 2008, according to the Daily Record. "But that happened years ago. I've moved on."

The "regret" comes from the couple quickly becoming publicly detested for their frequent public displays of affection, though Affleck doesn't hold anything against his former fiancée.

The pink engagement ring

Lopez has been engaged and married a number of times now, though none of her engagement rings made quite the impact as the one she received from Affleck did.

The ring was famously pink, and their 2002 engagement occurred before colored rings or diamonds were in style, according to Diamond Hedge, though the trend became popular thanks to the duo.

The ring contained a 6.10-carat diamond from Harry Winston and cost a reported $1.2 million.

Affleck's mom reportedly wasn’t a big fan

Despite Lopez being a beloved star in Hollywood, rumor has it that Affleck’s mother wasn’t too happy that her son was dating the "Selena" actress.

Citing the tabloid the National Examiner in Nov. 2002, Pop Dirt reported that Affleck’s mom allegedly "refuse[d] to give their romance her blessing."

The outlet’s source added: "And she shudders to think he might actually make Jennifer Lopez his wife."

The slow-burning breakup

It seems that not many people are terribly surprised when a celebrity couple breaks up, but Lopez and Affleck’s relationship seemed doomed long before they announced their split.

The two announced their engagement in 2002, just months after Lopez filed for divorce from Cris Judd, and the following year, "Bennifer" had postponed their wedding.

"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," the couple confirmed in a statement at the time, per Pop Sugar. "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."

Only a few months later, the pair announced their breakup. Public attention is largely considered to be the reason for their breakup, and both stars have said as much in various interviews since.