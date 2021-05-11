Matt Damon reacts to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez rekindling romance: 'I hope it’s true'

Matt Damon hopes his friend Ben Affleck's rumored rekindled romance with ex Jennifer Lopez is real.

The actor appeared Tuesday morning on the TODAY show and reacted to the news the formerly engaged couple has been hanging out again.

"There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," he joked when asked by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Damon called the news "a fascinating story" and admitted he wants it to be true.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK ENJOY MONTANA GETAWAY, SPOTTED DRIVING TOGETHER

"I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome," he said.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez were spotted vacationing together in Montana over the weekend.

The pair was seen getting off a private jet then driving together in an SUV with Affleck at the helm and Lopez riding in the passenger seat.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK: A LOOK BACK AT THEIR RELATIONSHIP

According to Page Six, a source said Bennifer was in Montana attending a party. Furthermore, TMZ reported, citing insiders on Monday, that the "Hustlers" actress and "Argo" performer stayed at the Big Sky Resort and had flown out of Bozeman, Montana to the Signature terminal at LAX on Sunday.

"Ben and Jen spent several days together in Montana," a source told Us Weekly on Monday. "It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben."

The source added that "they looked very happy together" on the trip. They were also spotted hanging out in Los Angeles together last week.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK ARE 'FRIENDS' AMID RECONCILIATION RUMORS: REPORT

The singer-actress, 51, and the actor-director, 48, were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Lopez recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.