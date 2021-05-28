Jennifer Lopez spotted with ex Marc Anthony amid Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Lopez is friendly with her exes.

The 51-year-old multihyphenate has found herself in headlines recently as she rekindles her relationship with Ben Affleck, who she was famously engaged to in the early 2000s.

The reconciliation began not long after Lopez split from Alex Rodriguez.

Now, the singer is spending time with another former flame, her ex-husband Marc Anthony. The two were married from 2004 to 2014 and share 13-year-old twins Emme and Max.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK SPOTTED KISSING DURING GYM WORKOUT IN MIAMI: REPORT

According to Page Six, Lopez and Anthony, 52, sat together outside at the W Hotel South Beach on Thursday in Florida.

A source told the outlet that the "Hustlers" star was "super upbeat and sweet" and that they spent "about two hours" together.

During their daytime meeting, Lopez donned "lavender workout clothes and sported [a] Birkin bag" while Anthony wore an orange Florida Marlins baseball hat and shades. They reportedly shared a large water bottle.

Lopez and Anthony's meetup came just a day after Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles, paying a visit to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home with one of their shared children, the outlet reports.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS: A LOOK BACK AT THEIR RELATIONSHIP

In the days before, Affleck, 48, was in Miami with Lopez, where the two were spotted kissing at the gym – the most concrete evidence that they're officially back together since rumors began swirling in April.

Yet another one of Lopez's exes acknowledged their former relationship with the "Jenny from the Block" singer this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a throwback photo of himself and Lopez walking hand-in-hand. The two dated on-and-off from 1999 until 2001.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

They have remained friendly over the years. Diddy and Lopez reunited in 2018 for the singer’s "All I Have Las Vegas" residency show wrap party, and then again at a charity event last year, which Lopez attended with then-fiancé Rodriguez, 45.

Reps for Lopez and Anthony did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report