Alex Rodriguez shows off recent body transformation following Jennifer Lopez split: ‘Left the Dad-bod in 2020’

Alex Rodriguez debuted a new fit body to go with his newly single status.

The former professional baseball player and current commentator, 45, showed fans his transformation in an Instagram post that displayed a side-by-side of Rodriguez in December 2020 and what he now looks like in April.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020," Rodriguez began in the photo caption. "Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips."

He ended the motivational scribe by asking his followers what their food weaknesses are.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPLIT OVER 'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY SCANDAL: REPORT

"That’s the ‘I’m single again’ drive," one fan commented, while another fan slipped in a joke adding, "all I see is December relationship, April SINGLE!" and added a crying laughing emoji.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the former big league slugger is "willing to do anything" to salvage his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 51, after the ex-pair were spotted out to dinner days ago at the famed Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPOTTED OUT TO DINNER

"A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship," a source recently told Us Weekly. "He is willing to do anything to make it work."

"ARod flew to L.A. on Thursday night to see her," the source maintained, adding that while "JLo still doesn’t trust A-Rod all the way and is "very skeptical," she "heard him out because she still has a lot of love for him."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ HAD 'TRUST' ISSUES POP STAR COULDN'T GET PAST: REPORTS

The two began dating in 2017, became engaged in 2019 and broke up earlier this year not long after reports surfaced indicating trouble in paradise.

In the hours leading up to the split, Rodriguez posted a social media tribute of sort to the relationship he shared with Lopez which included a picture of their four combined children and a piece of artwork with their first names written in the sand inside of a heart.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rodriguez overlaid the video with Coldplay’s "Fix You," a record Chris Martin penned for his then-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.