Jennifer Lopez recalls how Oscars snub for ‘Hustlers’ impacted her: ‘It was a sting’

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how her Oscar snub impacted the star.

The actress and singer received numerous nominations for her role in "Hustlers" after the film premiered in late 2019. But when it came time for the 2020 Academy Awards, the 51-year-old was left out.

"I was talking about this the other day," Lopez told Allure on Tuesday for the March 2021 issue. "[My production partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season. And when it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting."

"I was like, ‘OK when you’re supposedly in everybody else’s mind supposed to be nominated and you’re not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn’t?’" she continued. "It came to a point where I was like, ‘This is not why I do this. I don’t do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.’"

'HUSTLERS' MOVIE: EVERYTHING WE KNOW INCLUDING THE TRAILER, CAST AND PLOT OF THE STAR-STUDDED FILM

"Hustlers," based on the 2015 New York Magazine article titled "The Hustlers At Scores," follows a group of Manhattan strippers as they discover they can make serious money by turning the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele. The story has been compared to that of a "Robin Hood" tale in that the ladies would argue they were stealing from the rich and giving to the poor.

"Hustlers" made over $33 million in its opening weekend alone.

Lopez’s performance earned her nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards. Therefore, it was expected for Lopez to be nominated for an Oscar.

"I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," Lopez previously told Oprah Winfrey at the talk show host’s "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I got so many good notices - more than ever in my career," Lopez reflected. "And I’m reading all the articles and I’m going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and it was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a bit of a letdown."

"Most of my team had been with me for years," said Lopez. "I think they had a lot of hopes on that. They wanted it to, and I felt like I let everybody down a little bit… I felt like that for a bit."