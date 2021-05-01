Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's recent get-togethers have been 'friendly,' not romantic: report

Jennifer Lopez's recent get-togethers with ex Ben Affleck haven't involved any romance, according to a new report.

The former couple raised eyebrows this week after a report surfaced claiming the two had spent time together more than once in recent weeks around Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the Latin superstar, 51, and the 48-year-old actor are "strictly friends."

While word of Lopez and Affleck's reunions prove to be interesting given the singer's very recent split from ex-fiancee Alex Rodriguez, the outlet claims the mother of two's friendship with Affleck is similar to her relationships with nearly all of her other exes: They're "friendly."

Page Six on Friday released details of the exes' reunions. According to insiders, Affleck was spotted being driven in a white Cadillac Escalade SUV that is reportedly owned by Lopez.

"Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," a source told the publication on Friday.

Affleck has reportedly visited Lopez three times since she returned to Los Angeles after shooting her new film, "Shotgun Wedding," in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, reports earlier this week claimed Rodriguez is "willing to do anything" to salvage his relationship with the "On the Floor" singer after the pair were seen out to dinner at the famed Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

"A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship," a source recently told Us Weekly. "He is willing to do anything to make it work."

Affleck and Lopez got engaged in 2002. They postponed their wedding in 2003 just days before the pair were set to tie the knot. By 2004, the pop culture pair’s relationship was over.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck recently split with Ana de Armas in January.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.