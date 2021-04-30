Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: Why the actor has 'regret' over starring in 'Jenny from the Block' video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be spending more time together these days, but it wasn't always sunshine and daffodils for the former couple.

The Hollywood heavyweights dated from 2002-2004 and even became engaged early in the relationship.

The two were a tabloid sensation at the time and it was nearly impossible to miss even the smallest story.

The interest in their relationship makes sense with the two of them being two of Hollywood's biggest stars at the time, but interest in the pair quickly dwindled when the public became sick of seeing them everywhere.

Affleck, now 48, and Lopez, now 51, famously collaborated a handful of times, including on the 2003 bomb of a film, "Gigli."

Perhaps better known, however, was Affleck's appearance in the "Jenny from the Block" music video in 2002.

Appearances by the actor were spread throughout the four-minute video, but the clip was filled with images of cuddling, kissing and even sensual touching, such as the "Good Will Hunting" star rubbing lotion on the singer's bikini-clad backside.

While it seems that the two enjoyed themselves at the time, Affleck doesn't look back so fondly on the memory.

"If I have a regret, it was doing the ['Jenny from the Block'] music video," he said in 2008, according to the Daily Record. "But that happened years ago. I've moved on."

The "regret" comes from the couple quickly becoming publicly detested for their frequent public displays of affection, though Affleck doesn't hold anything against his former fiancée.

"It not only makes me look like a petulant fool, but it surely qualifies as ungentlemanly?" he added. "For the record, did she hurt my career? No."

It certainly didn't hurt his career, as he'd go on to win his second Oscar in 2013 for producing "Argo." He's also played Batman in a number of high-profile films in recent years and earned rave reviews for his performance in last year's "The Way Back."

Lopez has also been met with impressive success both in music and film. Most recently, she released the single "In The Morning" and was considered one of 2020's biggest Oscar snubs after starring in "Hustlers."

The singer recently split from her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and was spotted spending time with Affleck.