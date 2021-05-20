Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez easing into rekindled romance, ‘don’t want to jinx anything’: report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are keeping the status of their reignited relationship close to the vest.

The pop superstar actress, 51, and "Goodwill Hunting" star, 48, have been moving and shaking as if they are reliving their "Bennifer" past but a source told Us Weekly this week that despite their Montana vacation and frequent clandestine rendezvous in Los Angeles, the pair is in no hurry to place a label on their intensifying bond.

"Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public," the insider revealed in the publication’s newest cover issue.

"It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure."

BOSTON RED SOX TELL JENNIFER LOPEZ THEY 'MISS' HER FOLLOWING BEN AFFLECK REUNION, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPLIT

The formerly engaged pair haven’t been this close since they nearly made it down the aisle in 2003 during their first go-around which ended in 2004. They postponed their wedding in 2003 just days before they were set to tie the knot.

Now, some 17 years later – the duo appears more mature and ready to make the relationship leap without reservations should the time come.

"It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure," the source added to the outlet on Thursday. "When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere."

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK ARE 'FRIENDS' AMID RECONCILIATION RUMORS: REPORT

Lopez recently ended her engagement to former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez, in April after four years together.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez began communicating regularly via email in early February when the "Hustlers" actress jetted down to the Caribbean to begin filming her upcoming movie, "Shotgun Wedding," according to TMZ.

The outlet said the notes Affleck sent Lopez said that he loved and missed the "Let's Get Loud" performer.

In her 2014 memoir, "True Love," Lopez wrote about her split from Affleck – calling it her "first real heartbreak." "It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," she described.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ SEEMINGLY SHADES BEN AFFLECK AS ACTOR REUNITES WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ

Furthermore, Us Weekly's insider also relayed that the only reason the pair hasn't gone public yet with their rekindled romance is simply due to the fact her kids adored Rodriguez and thus, Lopez doesn’t want to reacclimate them to a new partner so soon after her split from the former big league slugger.

"Jen’s kids had such a sweet connection with Alex, who really doted on them and was a model stepdad," the source explained. "They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore, and Jen is reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away. So that will be phased in slowly, for sure, but eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

For now, Bennifer 2.0 is basking in the "low-key, romantic and sexy vibe they’ve got going on," the insider adds.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Affleck recently split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

Reps for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.