Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'friends' amid reconciliation rumors: report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set the Internet on fire when they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles last week.

Even though the exes split 17 years ago, they have reportedly remained friends.

"They have a great time hanging out," a source told People magazine. "It's been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about."

"They plan on hanging out again," the insider added. "They are friends."

The singer-actress, 51, and the actor-director, 48, were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and famously dubbed "Bennifer" by the media.

Lopez recently ended her engagement to former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez, in April after four years together.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the duo’s joint statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Recently, Affleck praised his ex in InStyle magazine's May issue. "I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he described.

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," the Oscar-winner added.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

