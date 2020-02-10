Jennifer Aniston turns 51: A look back at her biggest moments

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating another birthday.

At 51 years old, Aniston is still turning heads with her stylish looks and entrancing viewers with her performances after bursting onto the scene in 1994 as Rachel Green on "Friends."

To celebrate the icon's birthday, here's a look back at some of her most iconic moments:

"Leprechaun" (1993)

The daughter of soap star John Aniston and Nancy Dow, Aniston got an early start in show business. Her first role came at age 19, as an uncredited dancer in "Mac and Me," according to IMDb, but it was 1993's "Leprechaun" that would serve as her first starring role.

"Friends" (1994)

Just one year later, "Friends" debuted on NBC. Aniston starred in the show, which was a massive hit and has retained popularity to this day.

The actress played Rachel Green, a slightly out-of-touch rich girl who transforms into a self-sufficient professional as the series progresses.

Brad Pitt (1998)

As soon as "Friends" debuted, Aniston was one of the biggest actresses in television, so it stands to reason that she might cross paths with superstar Brad Pitt.

In 1998, the pair began dating after being set up by their managers, according to Rolling Stone. The pair married in 2000.

Her Emmy win (2002)

After several seasons on "Friends," Aniston finally bagged television highest honor: an Emmy Award.

"I just have to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said in her acceptance speech. "This has been the greatest nine years of my entire life."

The split (2005)

In 2005, Hollywood's hottest couple announced that their marriage was over. Rumors had been circulating that the split happened because Pitt cheated on Aniston with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angeline Jolie, whom he later married.

The two released a joint statement shortly after the split saying that the "separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."

Justin Theroux (2011)

In 2011, Aniston began dating actor Justin Theroux, known for his roles in "Mullholland Dr." and "American Psycho."

The two became engaged in 2012 before marrying in 2015.

Walk of Fame (2012)

The success of "Friends" led to roles in a string of successful films including "Bruce Almighty" and "Marley & Me," all of which cemented Aniston in Hollywood history -- literally.

In 2012, the actress was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cake (2014)

In 2014, Aniston starred in "Cake," a departure from her usual comedy fare. The film centered on Aniston's Claire as she grapples with the loss of a friend.

The role earned Aniston her first Golden Globe nomination since 2003.

World's most beautiful woman (2016)

Aniston, known as an ageless beauty, was awarded People Magazine's world's most beautiful woman title in 2016.

At the time, she told the outlet that she was “very, very flattered.”

Jen breaks the internet (2019)

In October 2019, Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram after years of avoiding social media.

Aniston's first post was a picture of herself and her "Friends" co-stars, which currently has over 15 million likes. According to People, Aniston broke the record for reaching 1 million followers faster than any other account, doing so in just over five hours.

Back to TV (2019)

A big year for Aniston, she also starred in "The Morning Show," which is her first leading role on a television show since "Friends" ended in 2004.

She received a Golden Globe nomination and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work -- her first in 24 years.