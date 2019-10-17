Jennifer Aniston says she had a fake 'stalker' Instagram account before joining, breaking Guinness World Record

We’ve been duped.

The world marveled at the astronomical rate at which Jennifer Aniston gained popularity on Instagram and subsequently broke the algorithm that allowed people to follow her account when she launched her personal social media profile.

But it turns out, Tuesday wasn’t the “Friends” actress’ first go-around on the platform, as she revealed Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“You had a fake Instagram account though, didn't you?” Kimmel asked Aniston, 50. “It was a stalker account, yes,” she replied.

The “Murder Mystery” star said she merely wanted to know what the social media app was like before she decided to fully commit to the new modern way of interacting.

“When I was thinking about doing this I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool,” she told the host.

The late-night host went on to explain to the not-so-new-to-social media celeb that the account she was in fact operating was known to “the kids” as a “finstagram,” or a fake Instagram.

However, Aniston said that the leeway time she spent on the app ahead of her official profile launch didn’t do much for her knowledge navigating the app, adding that the learning curve was steeper than she anticipated.

“You know what else is frustrating?” she asked. “When you get an alert, a text, like ‘Oh I’ve got a text,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh there’s nothing here,’ and then you realize that someone has just put like a little heart or exclamation point or a thumbs up or thumbs down on somebody’s something and you’re like, ‘You really couldn’t just write like a heart?'”

The “Morning Show” star said she also found difficulty in finding who has commented or liked her posts.

“I had to search through, and then you have to figure out who left that heart or thumbs up [or] thumbs down,” she said. “It takes way more time than just actually writing a comment to what the person last just said.”

On Tuesday, Aniston managed to break a Guinness World Record, reaching a million followers on the platform faster than anyone. She got it done in five hours and 16 minutes, according to People.

Accomplishing that feat placed her atop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who held the title for all of six months when they opened their Instagram account on April.