Jennifer Aniston shares throwback pic with dad John Aniston: 'Love you, papa'

Jennifer Aniston just shared a sweet throwback for Christmas.

The former “Friends star,” 50, shared a sepia-colored throwback photo of her and father John Aniston — the actor best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the soap opera “Days of Our Lives."

The photo set, which features a childhood pic as well as a modern-day pic of the father-daughter duo, was simply captioned, “Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now #TBT.”

“Love you, papa ❤️,” Jen added in the post from Thursday.

John. 86, initially rose to prominence in the 1960s, making appearances in soap operas regularly ever since. John has appeared in “Days of Our Lives” since 1985 and has also appeared in other projects including “Star Trek: Voyager,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

The photo, which racked up 3.4 million likes in 14 hours, was received with an overwhelmingly positive response as fans recalled John’s iconic “Days of Our Lives” role.

“Loved your Dad on Days of our lives!!!!” one user wrote.

“Love this 😍 he was my favorite growing up watching him on Days of our lives then I found out he was your dad,” another user wrote.

“Makes me think of my mom how much she loved watching him on tv He’s still very handsome so lucky you have him,” another user recalled.

Jen’s previous Instagram post from three days prior also took Instagram by storm.

On Monday, Aniston shared a festive photo that showed her alongside Hollywood friends Rita Wilson and Laura Dern — as well as her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan.

“Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️,” the former “Friends” star prefaced the caption. “Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!”

The photo features Wilson — who is the wife of Tom Hanks — smiling alongside friend Amanda Anka, while Dern clutches her hair and McMillan stands tall over the women.

Aniston is seen off-center in the picture, rocking several bracelets and a huge ring on her ring finger.