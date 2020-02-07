Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer dine at same Hollywood restaurant years after high-profile breakup

Jennifer Aniston dined at the same restaurant as her ex, John Mayer, Thursday night.

Apparently separately, the “Friends” and “Morning Show” actress and her old musician boyfriend just happened to go out to eat at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday. The duo dated briefly--after meeting at an Oscars party--from 2008 until 2009.

TMZ reports that they were spotted leaving the popular restaurant just moments after each other. However, it’s unclear if they actually crossed paths inside or not.

At the time of their high-profile breakup, Aniston remained relatively tight-lipped about everything. Mayer, however, implied that he was the one to end the relationship during an interview at the time. However, he would later imply that the breakup was far less his decision than he once claimed.

Mayer previously hinted to Rolling Stone that the breakup was not exactly amicable.

“I've never really gotten over it," he told the outlet. "It was one of the worst times of my life."

He would go on to tell Playboy: “That pearl of possibility that lives in your heart when you meet somebody you want to know more about has such a different molecular density than everything else that you have to pursue it. And I wouldn’t undo it, man. Because if it had worked out, I would have reaped the benefits. I would be sitting here saying, 'What I have when I go home is the thing I’ve always wanted.'"

The chance encounter comes weeks after Aniston sparked reconciliation rumors with another old flame, her ex-husband Brad Pitt, after they embraced and exchanged congratulations backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards for their wins.

In one photo of their backstage chat, both are smiling as Aniston speaks to her ex while touching his arms. Another photo shows him holding onto her wrist as she walks away with her hand on his chest.