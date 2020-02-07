‘Friends’ cast signs on for 1-hour reunion special at HBO Max: report

The “Friends” cast is reportedly on board for the highly teased reunion special with the stars and creators at HBO Max.

Ever since “Friends” returned to the public consciousness to celebrate its 25th anniversary, both the stars and minds behind the show have teased something in the works. HBO, having acquired the full library of episodes for its new streaming platform, HBO Max, teased it was working on a reunion special with the cast.

Now, according to Deadline, that reunion special may finally be gaining some traction with the six principle stars reportedly on board for a retrospective designed to promote the famed 90s sitcom’s episodes debuting on the platform. The outlet reports that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have all reached a deal with HBO and Warner Bros. TV to do an hourlong special.

Representatives for the cast did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

A representative for HBO told us that any reports about progress on the reunion special are, "speculation and are not confirmed."

However, the outlet reports that each of the stars will be cut a hearty $3 million - $4 million paycheck for appearing, which it notes is on par with what Netflix currently shells out for top comedians to headline hourlong standup specials.

The reports of a “Friends” reunion moving forward comes in stark contrast to what chief content officer Kevin Reilly told reporters in January at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where he seemed to martial expectations on the subject.

“There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it, so today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe," Reilly said when asked about the unscripted special.

Aniston, 50, first hinted at the reunion in an October visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she was pressed for details about a possible reboot of the iconic comedy.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something but we don’t know what that something is," said the actress. "We’re working on something.”

While on the show, Aniston would not confirm that a recent meeting between the cast members recently took place to discuss what that "something" might be.

"We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is," Aniston previously told "Entertainment Tonight." "But we will."