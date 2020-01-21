Jennifer Aniston reveals secret to SAG sheer dress: 'Harder than it looks!'

Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the Screen Actors Guild awards in a sheer white dress. Now, the actress is revealing the secret she used to get her glamorous look just right ahead of Sunday's red carpet.

Taking to her Instagram the day after the awards show, Aniston shared before and after snaps of her big night with her nearly 25 million followers. In the first photo, Aniston is seen lying down almost horizontally in the back seat of a black SUV.

"No wrinkles...harder than it looks!" the "Morning Show" actress captioned the photo, which also shows her throwing up a peace sign.

The second snap gave fans a sneak peek at how she ended Sunday night. Her satin gown is draped over a bathtub next to her SAG trophy, and her black strappy heels lie on the floor.

"Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let's get back to work!" her caption continued.

Aniston took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a dramatic series in Apple TV's "The Morning Show."

The 50-year-old's silky dress left little to the imagination and sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter for pointing out she was wearing no bra.

It appeared to be a night for the books for the 50-year-old, as photos snapped of her and ex-husband Brad Pitt chatting backstage went viral. One photo of the former married couple showed them smiling while Aniston touched Pitt's arms. Another snap showed Pitt holding onto Aniston's wrist as she was walking away.

Aniston and Pitt were married in 2000 but split in 2005 after he got together with Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 and split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2019.