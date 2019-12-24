Jennifer Aniston poses with Laura Dern, Rita Wilson in Christmas snap

Jennifer Aniston is ringing in the holidays with some famous friends.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aniston shared a festive photo that showed her alongside Hollywood friends Rita Wilson and Laura Dern — as well as her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan.

JENNIFER ANISTON BASHES MARVEL: I'M NOT INTERESTED IN 'LIVING IN A GREEN SCREEN'

“Say CHEESE!! 🥂🍾❤️,” the former “Friends” star prefaced the caption. “Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!”

Several of Aniston’s friends left comments.

“@jenniferaniston ❤️ was definitely going on. ALWAYS the party of the year. MERRY MERRY!!!!!” McMillan commented.

“I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photo shoot,” said David Spade.

Dern also chimed in, stating, “Love u sister!!! Merry Christmas everybody!!!!”

JENNIFER ANISTON SAYS A ‘PAINFULLY WORDED’ CRITICISM AT AGE 11 GAVE HER A VOICE

The photo also features Wilson — who is the wife of Tom Hanks — smiling alongside friend Amanda Anka, while Dern clutches her hair and McMillan stands tall over the womwn.

Aniston is seen off-center in the picture, rocking several bracelets and a huge ring on her ring finger.

BRAD PITT ADDRESSES DATING RUMORS

Alongside her festivities with Dern and Wilson, Aniston also held a Christmas party last week that saw the unlikely arrival of Brad Pitt.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the actor arrived at Aniston's home in Bel-Air, Calif., "a little after 7 p.m."

"He was among the first to arrive and the second to last guest to leave around 11 p.m," the insider shared. "He was dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on. He arrived with his longtime security guard who waited for him with his car and saw him out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aniston made her Instagram debut in mid-October and has taken the social media platform by storm since. Within five hours of joining the platform, she racked up 1 million followers — breaking Instagram’s and the Guinness’ world record for fastest time to reach such an amount.