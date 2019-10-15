Jennifer Aniston reunites with 'Friends' cast for her Instagram debut

Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut on Tuesday, marking the occasion with a rare snap of herself reuniting with the full cast of “Friends.”

The actress, who played Rachel Green on the hit 90s sitcom, took to the social media app for the first time Tuesday to share what appears to be a recent image of herself and co-stars Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. The cast members, who are all smiling from ear-to-ear in the snap, cram into the frame in front of a table as Aniston takes the selfie.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” Aniston wrote. “HI INSTAGRAM!”

"The Morning Show” star’s fellow celebrities were quick to comment on her first foray into the Instagram life.

“YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!” wrote actress Reese Witherspoon.

“Oh, yeah tushy!” Chelsea Handler commented.

“FINALLY” wrote Olivia Wilde.

Aniston’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux, was among the first to comment, simply writing: “Woot-Woot!”

The “Friends” gang are no strangers to off-camera reunions. Earlier this week, Aniston admitted that they still hang out all the time. Appearing on "The Howard Stern Show," she said she had dinner with "the whole gang" over the weekend.

"We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. [David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together," Aniston said.

She added: "We laughed so hard."

Cox hosted the reunion at her house and the 55-year-old shared a selfie of herself with Aniston and LeBlanc.

"A rare night and I love it," Cox captioned the picture.

The three stars’ clothes look different in Cox’s photo, meaning that Aniston’s snap likely took place on a different night.

Unfortunately for fans of the beloved sitcom, the cast getting back together likely doesn’t mean that the show will be returning in any form. The series’ co-creators recently dashed all hopes while speaking at the Tribeca TV Festival.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot," co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said, according to Deadline.

"The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she added.

She reasoned that a continuation of the series is "not going to beat what we did.”

Co-creator and executive producer David Crane agreed.

“We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it," he added.

