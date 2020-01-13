'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston took Instagram by storm this weekend with a heartwarming “Friends” reunion.

Aniston, 50, surprised her 23 million Instagram followers after sharing a photo set of her with former “Friends” co-stars Courteney Cox, 55 and Lisa Kudrow, 56. The stars were best known for their roles in the hit series as Rachel, Monica and Phoebe, respectively.

“Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼,” Aniston captioned the image.

Aniston posted the photos on Sunday and has already amassed nearly 8 million likes. Fans were raving over the photos in the comments.

“It’s nice to see you three beauties together. ❤,” one user commented.

“Three of the best!” another user wrote.

“iconic,” one user simply commented.

Aniston’s post even had users pondering over a long-awaited “Friends” reunion.

“Yay Are you getting the Band back together? Or just hanging out?” one user questioned.

“Where the boys at,” another user questioned, referring to “Friends” stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — who played Joey, Chandler and Ross, respectively.

In December, an unnamed insider opened up to People magazine and revealed that the co-stars’ authentic dynamic on the show transcended the television screen as they developed a true familial bond off-set.

“They were truly friends,” the insider stated. “There was no behind-the-scenes drama. They all had the same goal.”

Besides the years of separation following the show’s end, the source said the group always kept close tabs on one another.

“They have really leaned on each other,” the insider revealed of the cast.

A second source told the magazine, “They follow each other’s lives. The fact that they have been there for each other in happy and in sad times says a lot.”