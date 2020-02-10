Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston run into each other again at Oscars after-party: report

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly run into each other again.

After being spotted together at last month's SAG Awards, sources have told Page Six that the former couple was spotted together again at an Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

The outlet reports that Aniston, 50, congratulated Pitt, 56, on his Oscar win but didn't spend much more time with him.

In January, the famous exes -- who were married from 2000 to 2005 -- were pictured going in for a hug at the SAG Awards, setting the Internet on fire.

"I never thought I’d root for Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to get back together but... #SAGAwards," tweeted one person.

Said another individual: "I’m FULLY committed to this Brad and Jen thing guys I don’t care!!!!! #BradPitt #JenniferAniston."

Then there was this: "Plot twist THEY WERE ON A BREAK #SAGAwards #jenniferaniston #BradPitt," said one social media user.

Pitt and Aniston weren't the only celebs at the party.

According to the outlet, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Renée Zellweger, Kanye West, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and more were present for the event as well.

Fox News' Julius Young and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.