Heidi Klum struts topless at F1 in Las Vegas; joins Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber at Grand Prix

Supermodel Heidi Klum turned heads in leather ensemble at Formula One event

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum shares why she never gives her kids love advice Video

‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum shares why she never gives her kids love advice

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital why her kids don’t seek love advice from her.

Heidi Klum threw caution to the wind on date night with husband Tom Kaulitz in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not only did the 50-year-old supermodel opt out of wearing a top underneath her black leather coat, she also embraced the pants-less trend to catch the F1 Grand Prix.

Klum shared a few snaps on social media from her fun-filled night on the strip after mingling with the likes of Brad Pitt, Paris Hilton, Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

Heidi Klum sports black leather jacket at F1 race

Heidi Klum wore nothing underneath her black leather jacket at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

The "America's Got Talent" judge kept covered up with a long black jacket to match a pair of high-waisted briefs she wore as pants.

Klum trekked around town in fishnet tights and added inches to her towering frame with knee-high black boots. She carried a matching purse and wore a hot pink VIP lanyard around her neck.

Throughout the night, Klum kept her fans abreast of Sin City's best, including Formula One races and DJ sets with Disclosure and Tiesto. 

Heidi Klum flashes her chest in selfie shared on Instagram

Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz posed for a selfie on their night out in Sin City. (Heidi Klum/Instagram)

Heidi Klum laughs while walking over a bridge in Las Vegas

Heidi Klum, 50, went for a stroll in Sin City wearing hot pants. (Heidi Klum/Instagram)

After a night of partying, she captured the sunrise from her hotel room and told her husband, "Baby, well done. The sun's coming up."

Brad Pitt checked out the scene on and off the tracks throughout the weekend amid reports he's working on a film centered around the sport where he portrays a veteran F1 driver. 

In July, the organization shared an image of Pitt and co-star Damson Idris ready to race in white suits with black racing stripes.

Brad Pitt wears yellow jacket at Formula One events in Las Vegas

Brad Pitt toured the F1 circuit in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

Patrick Dempsey walks F1 track in Las Vegas

Patrick Dempsey will soon star in the race car film, "Ferrari." (Angela Weiss)

"Welcome to the grid, APXGP," Formula 1 captioned the series with F1 world champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr.

Patrick Dempsey also made his way out to Las Vegas to catch the races. Dempsey, who was recently named People's "Sexiest Man Alive", is also gearing up to star in Michael Mann's film, "Ferrari."

Justin Bieber waves checkered flag in Las Vegas at F1 races

Justin Bieber played a big role at the Formula One race. (Getty Images)

Dempsey, who stars as race car driver Piero Taruffi alongside Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, said he did all the driving himself in the film. "It’s the best role I’ve ever had. It’s fantastic," he told The Associated Press last year.

Justin Bieber waved the black-and-white checkered flag on Saturday night, which marks the end of the race.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky look into Ferrari garage at Formula One event

Rihanna checked out the Ferrari garage with A$AP Rocky and Steve Aioki. (Dan Istitene)

Paris Hilton sports leather jumpsuit at Formula One

Paris Hilton was on tracks before a few races Saturday night. (Bob Kupbens)

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky checked out the Ferrari tune-ups with DJ Steve Aioki.

Paris Hilton rocked a black leather jumpsuit as she mingled among friends and fans between races.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, won the event, with Charles Leclerc coming in second and Sergio Perez in third.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

