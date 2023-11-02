Heidi Klum, Coco Austin make headlines with provocative alter egos: PHOTOS

Heidi Klum

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Ahead of her final costume reveal, supermodel Heidi Klum took to Instagram with a photo featuring her lying naked on a fluffy pink couch, captioning the photo, "the calm before the storm."

Klum historically goes all out for Halloween, throwing a big bash every year for nearly 23 years.

Her costumes are always elaborate and have ranged from playful to sexy and downright creepy. She's dressed as Jessica Rabbit, Fiona from "Shrek," a 95-year-old version of herself and a bloody alien.

Ahead of her big costume reveal this year, she promised she was planning to "go big or go home," telling Fox News Digital that this year's costume "is complicated." It was so complicated, in fact, that she didn't know how she was going to attend her own party.

HEIDI KLUM DRESSES UP AS A GIANT PEACOCK FOR HALLOWEEN AFTER TEASING WITH STRIPPED DOWN PHOTO

In the end, Klum walked the carpet at her Halloween party as a peacock, wearing a skin-tight blue velvet one-piece suit. To get the full peacock look, Klum had Cirque du Soleil dancers walk behind her on the carpet to form the bird's colorful tail.

When speaking to Page Six, Klum explained, "It took about six hours to do this," adding "there were 10 artists in there, getting painted with [her] at the same time." She further explained she wasn't stressed about her party, saying her primary concern was not getting any glue in her eyes.

"I thought it would be fun to do a costume with a bunch of people, and so I came up with the idea of a peacock and to do this with 10 people and all make an amazing formation and then fan out," she told the outlet.

"We figured out how the positioning would be and who gets what kind of leotard and how is it painted on so that from the front it will look like a peacock."

Coco Austin

Coco Austin attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party dressed as a noir gangster, along with her husband, Ice-T. She put her own spin on the costume, wearing black bottoms, which showed off her backside, a cropped white button-up, fishnet tights and red suspenders.

To complete the look, Austin wore a short black wig with a feather accessory, a red lip and long curled eyelashes. She walked the carpet alongside Ice-T, who matched her look, wearing black pants, a black button-up and white tie under a black and white striped suit jacket.

"This how she dress every day," the rapper told Entertainment Tonight.

ICE-T FIRES BACK AT CRITICS SLAMMING WIFE COCO AUSTIN'S RACY JULY 4TH BIKINI POST

"I was just looking at pictures from [Heidi's] second annual Halloween. I was like, 'What is it now, like, the 20th? At first, we were just like, 'OK, let's just [throw] something on,' but now we're really getting into it," Austin added.

Becky G.

Becky G. walked the red carpet at Klum's Halloween bash looking a little blue. The singer arrived painted head to toe in blue and wearing a blue wig to show her interpretation of Tim Burton's character the Corpse Bride from the movie with the same name.

She paired the blue skin and wig with a white corseted wedding dress with a short skirt and a long veil, tiara and white high heels. It seems this was a popular costume choice this year. "The Voice" judge Gwen Stefani also chose to dress as the character. However, her version of the costume featured a longer white dress.

"HAPPY HEIDIWEEN," Becky G. captioned an Instagram post from that evening. "So much fun celebrating with PATRÓN EL ALTO and the queen of Halloween herself."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Leni Klum

Leni Klum walked the red carpet at her mother's Halloween party in a barely-there costume. The model dressed as an adult version of the classic children's animated character, Strawberry Shortcake.

She wore a bright pink wig, a pink bra with a strawberry emblem, matching pink short-shorts, thigh-high green and white striped socks and gold heels. She paired her look with a strawberry purse. Her first appearance on the carpet at her mom's party was in 2022, when she dressed as Catwoman.

"I've been begging my mom for years to come here, and I'm literally so excited that I can go inside," she told E! News at the time. "I'm excited to party and to dance. I want to see her in person."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello dressed as Anne Hathaway on the poster for the 2001 movie "Princess Diaries," in which she plays Princess Mia Thermopolis. She achieved the look wearing sunglasses, headphones and a tiara, looking like she belongs on the movie poster next to Julie Andrews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One way her costume differed from Mia's look was the dress. Cabello's spin on the costume featured a strapless white dress, similar to the one the character wears in the final scenes of the movie. Except, instead of a ballgown, it's a mini dress. She paired the dress with white gloves and white heels.

"What’s my costume you ask ? whatever’s gonna make me look the cutest," she tweeted ahead of the party.